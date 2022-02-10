Today
• The Pocatello City Council will meet for a work session at 9 a.m. today in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall, with a special City Council meeting immediately following the work session.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring Rail City Jazz from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The Palace Theatre and Old Town Actors Studio will present “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” today, Friday and Saturday at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. Tickets for a romantic dinner and show or show only can be reserved by contacting The Palace Theatre at 208-238-8001 or going to palacetheatrearts.com. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the show begins every night at 7 p.m. The show is rated PG-13 for adult themes, strong language and sexual situations.
• "The King's Man" plays at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU One man must race against time to stop history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they get together to plot a war that could wipe out millions of people and destroy humanity. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• Chase Ricks will perform live from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony presents "Catch the Sun" at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. With works by Beethoven, Marques, Nielsen and Peck being performed, guest conductor Jennifer Drake returns to the stage. For tickets and more information, go to www.thesymphony.us.
Friday & Saturday
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. This absurdist comedy explores themes of communication, connection and love (or lack thereof) in the digital age. Tickets, which range from $5 to $15, are available by visiting the ISU box office or online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required per ISU policy.
