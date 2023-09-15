CHUBBUCK — Topline Revenue Management will represent Bannock County at Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition on Oct. 5.
Founded by Connor Vanderholm in 2020, Topline Revenue Management provides revenue management services for hotels across the country. Vanderholm will be pitching his Fenced software, the first of its kind to automate the process used to shop corporate hotel rates. Data on hotel corporate rates are currently gathered by time-consuming, manual processes that are typically outsourced and completed once a year. Hotels that utilize the Fenced software will have access to this information daily — allowing them to make competitive pricing decisions and compete more aggressively for large corporate clients.
Vanderholm was a finalist at last year’s competition, and since then, his company has doubled its workforce and reached $1 million in revenue. A commercial version of Fenced will launch this November at 30 hotels.
“When I presented at last year’s competition, I shared ambitious revenue projections — which were all surpassed this year,” said Vanderholm. “Our strong growth validates how our software helps hotels make smarter decisions that improve their bottom line."
Vanderholm, along with eight other finalists, will participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition on Oct. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the fifth floor of JUMP Boise. Applicants will compete for a $50,000 grand prize, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. Connetic Ventures will also select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or any of Boise State University’s public pitch competitions to offer $100,000 in equity funding.
Community members who want to cheer on Vanderholm may register for free at boiseentrepreneurweek.org. Boise Entrepreneur Week is made possible by Platinum Sponsor Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Albertsons, Alturas Ventures, city of Boise, In Time Tec, SBDC Idaho, Umpqua Bank and Vynyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.