POCATELLO — The annual Pocatello Greek Festival has been one of the highlights of the summer in Southeastern Idaho. Unfortunately, due to these challenging times and after much deliberation, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church has decided it would be prudent to cancel the Greek Festival for this year.

We want to thank all those who over the years have attended and supported the Greek Festival. Your generosity has contributed to the restoration of our historic facilities. We look forward to greeting you next summer at the 2021 Greek Festival.

We thank the following supporters who have made the Greek Festival a huge success:

Idaho State Journal

Idaho Power

Hirning Buick GMC

Rockwood Stone Wealth Management

Dave’s Glass & Tint

Maple Street Sit N Sleep

Potters Artic Circle & Sinclair

University Financial Group

Idaho Central Credit Union

Museum of Clean

Premier Properties Real Estate

Pocatello Electric

Con Paulos Chevrolet

D.A. Davidson & Co.

Elmer’s Restaurant

Cole Chevrolet

Flowers by LD

Nicholas and Company

Filio and Sam Paloukos

Les & Helene Poulos Edmo

Vicky & Rocky Fullmer

Carpets Plus Colortile

Tressa and Scott Rockwood

J R Simplot Co.

Downard Funeral Home

Phil Meador Toyota, Subaru, Courtesy Ford Lincoln

Butler Builders

Bishard Realty

Gold’s Gym

Sunsations, Tanning, Day Spa, Salon

Arctic Circle Yellowstone Ave.

Tastee Treat Drive-In

Albertsons

LITHO Printing Company

The Sand Trap Bar-Restaurant

Ideal Audio

Betty Angelos

TEC Distributing Idaho

Home Helpers Home Care

Pocatello Running Company

Shady Lady

Bisharat’s Market & Auto

Dave Ricke Shoe Repair

Riverside Nursery

Les Schwab Tire, 5th Avenue

Portneuf Health Partners

El Caporal Mexican Restaurant

Graphic Designer-Zach Spain

Idaho Unlimited

The Press Box Sports Bar

DL Evans Bank

Shaver Pharmacy

Nel’s Bi-Lo Market

Meridell Park Event Center

Ace Hardware, 5th Avenue

Dykman Construction

Maag’s Pharmacy

5th Street Bagelry

Uncle Jim's Family Dining

Sutton Family Dentistry

Chris Drakos

ABC Home Health Care

Ameriprise George Katsilometes

Bringhurst Family Dentistry

First American Title

Big O Tires

Southeast Financial

Angelo Trayis, Katherine Trayis

All American Chiropractic

Signup Signs & Graphics

State Farm, Summer Jackman

Pharaoh Market

Paul's Trophies, Engraving

Gallows Custom Framing

Kruse Insurance

Henry’s Hair Design

Sheer Designers

Nicholas & Stella Gdontakis

Odyssey Bar

Bannock Animal Medical Center

Butcher Block Meats

Tractor Supply Co.

Bank of Idaho

Rustic Wagon Acres

Dr. Anthony Joseph, M.D., OrthoIdaho

Vivian Goodner

Meadow Gold

Tom J. Katsilometes

Maria Swore

Treon Maroudas

Trisha Reddin

Annie Semons