I realize it’s still winter, but is there ever not a good time for ice cream? I recently purchased an ice cream attachment for my stand mixer and I’m in love. The possibilities are endless, but actually you don’t need an ice cream maker to create delicious frozen treats. My chocolate caramel pretzel ice cream is so full of delicious sweet flavors. It’s similar to frozen custard because I use eggs and that is what gives this treat an extra smooth and creamy texture. You can add whatever extras you like. I love pretzels, nuts and chocolate chips. Having a hard time finding the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day? This sweet treat would put a smile on anyone’s face.
Belle’s Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- ¾ cup sugar
- 6 egg yolks
- Dash salt
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¾ cups mini chocolate chips
- ½ cup caramel topping
- ½ cup each sliced almonds, coarsely chopped pretzel sticks, miniature marshmallows, or?
In a medium saucepan, whisk the cocoa into 1 cup of the heavy cream until smooth. Whisk in the remaining 1 cup of cream, the milk, and the sugar. Whisk the egg yolks and a dash of salt in a small bowl and set aside. Cook the milk over medium heat, stirring until it begins to boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Gradually whisk about 1 cup of the hot milk mixture into the egg yolks, then pour the egg yolk mixture back to the saucepan and whisk to blend. Place the pan over medium-low heat and cook, stirring, until it reaches 175 degrees on a food thermometer. Stir in the vanilla extract. Pour the mixture into a bowl — preferably metal or glass — and cover with plastic wrap. Place the mixture in the refrigerator and let it chill until cold but not frozen (about an hour). Add the chocolate chips, caramel and other extras you want. Churn in an ice cream maker for about 30 minutes. Transfer to a container; cover tightly and place it in the freezer until firm. If you don’t have an ice cream maker. Stir the mixture several times while it is being chilled in the freezer (like every 30 minutes for a couple hours) then let it freeze until firm.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.