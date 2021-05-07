There are some days I just need chocolate, and my three-ingredient chocolate cake is not only loaded with rich chocolate flavor, but it's also super easy to make. Just three simple ingredients — chocolate chips, butter and eggs — and you have a delicious and moist treat that will satisfy even the most devoted chocolate fanatic. If you like dark chocolate, use semi-sweet chips; if you prefer something lighter, go for the milk chocolate. A simple dusting of powdered sugar is the perfect topping — no frosting needed. This dish can be stored in the fridge for days, giving you even more opportunities to enjoy it.
Belle's Three-Ingredient Chocolate Cake
2 cups chocolate chips (semi-sweet or milk chocolate)
1 cup butter
8 large eggs
Preheat the oven to 325 F and line a 9-inch cake pan or pie plate with parchment paper. Spray the entire pan with cooking spray. In a microwave-safe bowl, place the chocolate chips and butter. Microwave for 30 seconds at a time, stirring in between until everything is smooth and melted. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or using a handheld mixer, beat the eggs on high until peaks form (about 6 minutes). Using a spatula, fold half of the whipped egg mixture into the melted chocolate, folding until thoroughly combined. Gently fold in the remaining egg mixture until everything is smooth. Pour this into the prepared pan and smooth the top out with your spatula. Bake the cake for 40-45 minutes or until it doesn't jiggle in the center when given a slight shake. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely. Cover the cake with plastic wrap and chill for about 2-3 hours. When ready to serve, run a knife along the pan's edge and then place a large serving plate on top and invert the cake onto the serving plate. Dust with powdered sugar or top with whipped cream if desired.
