Delta Dental of Idaho, the leading standalone dental benefits carrier in the state, provided 22 Idaho schools with a new Elkay® water fountain/bottle filling station through their Rethink Your Drink grant program. The program encourages children across the state to drink water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages. The schools also receive reusable water bottles and dental care kits for students and staff.
The water bottle filling station offers students and staff free cold water and filters out lead, chlorine and particulate matter. The station also marks how many plastic bottles the students save by refilling their reusable bottles. Water is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages like soda, sports drinks and juice, which are high in sugar and can lead to oral health issues, such as tooth decay and cavities. A new study published this year showed that making water more accessible to kids leads to an increase in hydration and a decrease in children being overweight.
Delta Dental of Idaho is committed to promoting better oral health, and sugary drinks pose a health risk often underestimated or overlooked. For instance, sugar-sweetened beverages are a leading cause of dental cavities, obesity and Type 2 diabetes.
“Drinking water is important for good oral health and overall health and well-being,” said Heather Brown, director of oral health and community outreach at Delta Dental of Idaho. “Drinking water helps move nutrients throughout the body, improves concentration and focus, keeps muscles moving, and promotes a healthy weight. We want more students to have access to water throughout the school day to improve energy and attention and keep their teeth and bodies strong and healthy.”
Delta Dental of Idaho focuses on ensuring that children and adults in Idaho receive high-quality oral health education and dental care. The not-for-profit company’s community outreach department’s programs for children include the Grins on the Go school sealant program and the GrinWell for Youth program, which provides qualifying children with an opportunity to receive dental benefits at no cost. More than 120,000 Idaho students have received access to oral health care or education through Delta Dental of Idaho’s community outreach programs.
2023 “Rethink Your Drink” recipients:
— Aberdeen Elementary School — Aberdeen.
— Ammon Elementary School — Ammon.
— Bliss School District — Bliss.
— Burley High School — Burley.
— COSSA Academy — Wilder.
— Grangeville Elementary and Middle School — Grangeville.
— Hagerman School District — Hagerman.
— Hayden Meadows Elementary School — Hayden.
— Hubbard Elementary School — Kuna.
— Indian Creek Elementary School – Kuna.
— Kenneth J Carberry Elementary School – Emmett.
— Lava Elementary School – Lava Hot Springs.
— McSorley Elementary School – Lewiston.
— Middleton Middle School — Middleton.
— Pocatello Community Charter School — Pocatello.
— Reed Elementary School — Kuna.
— Roberts Elementary School — Roberts.
— Shadow Butte Elementary School — Emmett.
— Silver Trail Elementary School — Meridian.
— Skyway Elementary School — Coeur d’Alene.
— South Fork Elementary School — Rigby.
— Wendell Middle School — Wendell.
To learn more about the Rethink Your Drink program, call 1—866—894—3563.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.