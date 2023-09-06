Delta Dental of Idaho, the leading standalone dental benefits carrier in the state, provided 22 Idaho schools with a new Elkay® water fountain/bottle filling station through their Rethink Your Drink grant program. The program encourages children across the state to drink water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages. The schools also receive reusable water bottles and dental care kits for students and staff.

The water bottle filling station offers students and staff free cold water and filters out lead, chlorine and particulate matter. The station also marks how many plastic bottles the students save by refilling their reusable bottles. Water is a healthy alternative to sugary beverages like soda, sports drinks and juice, which are high in sugar and can lead to oral health issues, such as tooth decay and cavities. A new study published this year showed that making water more accessible to kids leads to an increase in hydration and a decrease in children being overweight.

