DRIGGS – If it wasn’t for his putter cover, Kyle Steidley may still be looking for his wedge.
Steidley was so invested in his opening hole of the District 6 Chapman on Tuesday morning that he orphaned his wedge — left lying on a putter cover in the wet rough off 14 green at The Links at Teton Peaks.
Apparently disappointed with the result of the hole, Steidley just forgot the thing, muttering as he walked away from the green.
Steidley then looked down at his naked putter, closed his eyes and doubled back to get his wedge.
For non-golfers this experience is similar to realizing you left your wallet in the car after bagging your groceries.
Steidley, ace of the Blackfoot boys team, turned that frown upside down on the following tee by bombing his drive into the par 4 void.
Part of the blame or credit has to go to Steidley’s teammate Trey Jensen.
Jensen and Steidley were exchanging friendly barbs prior to the start of the event, a ritual Steidley says helps him get his laser on.
“Oh yeah,” he said, narrowing his eyes. “We do that. It’s good. Now I’m going to go post a score.”
Steidley and teammate Hadleigh Clark didn’t have their best day on the Driggs layout, posting a 90.
“I mean, Kyle and I did OK,” Clark said. “We played in this event last year, and I think we probably did about the same. Maybe better.”
Considering Steidley and Clark spend their entire Tuesday under a Teton sky, both knew there was a piper to be paid when they went back to class Wednesday.
No bother, Clark said. It’s a small price to pay to be out on the course busting chops on a perfect, if rainy, September Tuesday.
“I mean, I’d rather golf in the rain than spend a day in school,” Clark said.
Complete scores were not finalized by Bingham News Chronicle deadline, but at least four pairs of Chapman teams were knotted at 74.
The Links at Teton Peaks is favorable to the goals Steidley has set for his senior season where he hopes the Broncos can qualify for the 5A state championships, which are played at The Links in Post Falls.
Before that happens, however, the Broncos will tackle Sage Lakes in Idaho Falls along with the other High Country Conference teams Oct. 7 at the 5A District 6 Championships.
“We’re just out here trying to get dialed in,” Steidley said of the links course prep. “Hopefully we get to go to state and do well.”
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