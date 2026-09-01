FOOTBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
In their first home game, the Broncos handily defeated the Century Diamondbacks, 41-13, last Friday. They have a bye this week.
Shelley Russets:
On the road for the first time this season, the Russets defeated the Idaho Falls Tigers, 24-14, last Friday. They return home to host the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.
Snake River Panthers
On home turf, the Panthers lost to the Sugar-Salem Diggers, 35-0, last Friday. This week they will be in Kimberly to face the Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars lost to the West Side Pirates, 35-7, last Friday at home. They challenge the Bear Lake Bears on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. on the road.
Aberdeen Tigers:
Last Friday, the Tigers were narrowly defeated by the American Falls Beavers, 7-6, in American Falls. Next, they will play the Declo Hornets on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at home.
BOYS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
Last Tuesday the Broncos lost to the Century Diamondbacks in Pocatello, 1-0. On Thursday, they were defeated by the Skyline Grizzlies on home pitch, 13-0. The Broncos’ away match against the Idaho Falls Tigers on Saturday ended in a tie, 1-1. This Thursday, Sept. 3, the Broncos will host the Shelley Russets at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 5, the Thunder Ridge Titans will be in town for a match at 11 a.m. Next Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Broncos will play the Hillcrest Knights in Ammon at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
In Idaho Falls last Tuesday, the Russets lost to the Tigers, 5-2. Since then, they have tied their matches — first against Century Diamondbacks, 4-4, at home last Thursday, and then Saturday when challenging the Pocatello Bison, 1-1, on the road. Next the Russets play the Bonneville Bees on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Falls.
Snake River Panthers:
Last Wednesday, the Panthers were defeated by the South Fremont Cougars, 8-0, on home pitch. On Monday, they played the Aberdeen Tigers on the road. The Marsh Valley Eagles will be coming to Panther country on Wednesday, Sept. 2, for a match at 6 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles last Wednesday, 2-1, in Airmo. On Friday, they were defeated by the Rigby Trojans, 2-1, also on the road. This week the Cougars will play the Teton Timberwolves in Teton on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 5, they will be at home to face the Marsh Valley Eagles, again, at 1 p.m. Next week they will be in Sugar City to challenge the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers lost their first game of the season to the Rigby Trojans, 3-2, in Rigby last Wednesday. They also played the Snake River Panthers on Monday in their first home game. This Wednesday, Sept. 2, they will be in Preston to face the Indians at 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Blackfoot Broncos:
The Broncos defeated the Century Diamondbacks last Tuesday, 5-3, on home pitch. The next day they were painfully conquered by the Skyline Grizzlies, 13-0, at home. On Saturday, again on home pitch, they lost to the Idaho Falls Tigers, 5-1. This Tuesday they played the Jerome Tigers on the road. Looking forward, the Broncos will face the Shelley Russets in Shelley on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 4:30 p.m. Next week they will challenge the Hillcrest Knights on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at home.
Shelley Russets:
Last Tuesday, the Russets lost to the Idaho Falls Tigers, 8-1, at home. Two days later, on Thursday, they defeated the Century Diamondbacks, 1-0, in Pocatello. On Saturday, they were again on the road facing the Pocatello Bison and lost 10-0. The Russets played the Bonneville Bees this Tuesday at home. On Thursday, Sept. 3, they will host the Blackfoot Broncos at 4:30 p.m. Next Thursday, Sept. 8, the Russets will battle the Pocatello Bison at home at 4 p.m.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panthers defeated the South Fremont Cougars last Wednesday, 2-1, at home. In Aberdeen, they faced the Tigers on Monday and defeated them also, 13-0, in the first of six road games over the next two weeks. Next stop is Airmo to challenge the Marsh Valley Eagles Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars lost to the Marsh Valley Eagles in Airmo last Wednesday, 2-1. Then on Friday, in Rigby, they were defeated, 4-0. The next day, in Malad, the Cougars rallied to defeat the Dragons, 4-2. This week they will be in Teton on Thursday, Sept. 3, to challenge the Timberwolves at 4 p.m. Returning home, the Cougars will host the Marsh Valley Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., and next Tuesday, Sept. 8, they will be in Sugar City to battle the Sugar-Salem Diggers at 5:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers were defeated by the Snake River Panthers on Monday, 13-0, at home. They next travel to Preston to face the Indians on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Blackfoot Broncos:
Net action for the Broncos began with the Servin’ Up Northside Tournament in Smithfield, Utah, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22, where they returned home with a 4-2 record. First, they lost to the Payson Lions 2-0, but then defeated both the Delta Rabbits, 2-1, and the Sky View Bobcats, 2-0. The final game on Friday was a loss to the Hurricane Tigers, 2-0. On Saturday, they won both of their games — defeating the Deseret Peak Golden Eagles, 3-0, and the Farmington Phoenix, 3-2.
Back in Idaho, the Broncos defeated the Century Diamondbacks last Tuesday, 3-1, in Pocatello. They continued with wins last week by prevailing against the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Wednesday, 3-1, in Sugar City and then shutting out the Burley Bobcats, 3-0, on Thursday at home. In a back-to-back challenge, the Broncos faced the Bobcats again on Tuesday in Burley. This Thursday, Sept. 3, they will be at home again to host the Skyline Grizzlies at 7 p.m., and next Tuesday, Sept. 8, they will be on the road to challenge the Pocatello Bison at 7 p.m.
Shelley Russets:
The Russets began their season on Aug. 21 and 22 at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament in Pocatello — where they won all three Friday games: defeating the Firth Cougars 2-1, the Snake River Panthers 2-0 and the Burley Bobcats, 2-0. On Saturday, they lost to the Rigby Trojans, 2-1, but then they defeated the Twin Falls Bruins, 2-0. The next team to fall to the Russets were the Highland Rams, 2-0. Their last game was a loss to the Idaho Falls Tigers, 2-0.
Last Tuesday, the Russets were in Rexburg for a double-netter night, where they lost to the Rigby Trojans, 3-1, and then lost again to the Madison Bobcats, 3-0. On Thursday, the Russets were in Idaho Falls for another double challenge night — first they were defeated by the Highland Rams, 3-1, and then they defeated the Thunder Ridge Titans, 3-1. This Tuesday, the Russets played the Idaho Falls Tigers in Shelley. Next, they will be in Pocatello to face the Century Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. The Bonneville Bees will be their next opponent, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in Idaho Falls.
Snake River Panthers:
The Panther ’ season began at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament in Pocatello, Aug. 21 and 22, where they conquered the Burley Bobcats 2-0, lost to the Shelley Russets, 2-0, and defeated the Firth Cougars, 2-0, on Friday. On Saturday, they had five games: winning the Filer Wildcats, 2-0, and the Wood River Wolverines, 2-1. After a loss to the Pocatello Bison, 2-0, they again defeated the Wildcats, 2-1. The Panthers ended the tournament with another loss to the Bison, 2-1.
In regular season play, the Panthers were defeated by the Kimberly Bulldogs last Wednesday, 3-1, on the road. They were back at home for a game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, Sept. 8, they will be hosting the Teton Timberwolves at 7 p.m.
Firth Cougars:
The Cougars also started their season at the Peg Peterson Varsity Tournament in Pocatello on Aug. 21 and 22. On Friday, they lost to the Shelley Russets, 2-1, followed by a win against the Burley Bobcats, 2-0, and they ended with a loss at the hands of the Snake River Panthers 2-0. The next day, the Cougars were defeated by the Wood River Wolverines, 2-0, and the Filer Wildcats, 2-1.
Last week, the Cougars hosted and shut out the Declo Hornets, 3-0, on Tuesday, and on Thursday, they defeated the West Side Pirates, 3-1, in Dayton. This week, they will again face the West Side Pirates, this time on home court, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6:30, p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Cougars will challenge the South Fremont Cougars at 6:30 p.m., also in Firth. Next Tuesday, Sept. 8, they will be in Soda Springs to play the Cardinals at 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Tigers:
The Tigers’ season began with a loss to the American Falls Beavers, 3-0, last Tuesday at home. On Thursday, they hosted a double-netter night where they lost to the North Gem Cowboys, 2-0, and then won the American Heritage Patriots, 2-0. This Tuesday, they hosted the Valley Vikings and the Grace Lutheran Royals for another double-action night. The Tigers’ first away game will be on Thursday, Sept. 3, in Soda Springs to challenge the Cardinals — net action starts at 7 p.m.
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