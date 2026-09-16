SCHOOL NEWSIt’s spud harvest season and school districts across the county have days off — whether they are labor days of vacation days is a personal choice. Aberdeen is already into their harvest days, Sep 14-25.
Snake River, who will begin their harvest on Monday, Sep 21 and will go back to the classrooms on Monday, Oct 5.
Shelley and Firth have the same schedule: nearly 10 days after Spud Day, they will start their harvest days on Monday, Sep 28 and return to school on Monday, Oct 11.
That leaves Blackfoot — which doesn’t have a harvest break. Instead they started school a week later than the other schools in the county.
ANNOUNCEMENTSSeptember is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Please remember that there is a 24 hour crisis line — 208-238-4000 — for help when life feels too dark and tomorrow too far away.
Locally, Mayor Scott Stufflebeam has proclaimed that September is the “Friends of the Blackfoot Public Library” month. This is the 25th year of service the Friends have given the library — and local readers.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGSWednesday:
The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce is holding a lunch and learn opportunity at the Elks Lodge at 12 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking and learning from vendors. During lunch, CEO of Point 2 Point Marketing, Doug West, will be explaining his system to help business owners build stronger companies through effective use of AI. The lunch will be at the Elks Lodge at 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to come, meet new people and learn something new.
Chief Tahgee Cross Country Team is having a “Run With Us” event at Jensens Grove. The boys’ run is at 5 p.m. and the girls’ run is at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in!
Thursday:
Total is the day for the Shelley Farmers’ Market raffle drawing. This 65 quart outdoor cooler has been filled more each week throughout the summer till now it is overflowing with outdoor life goodies. The market is from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 184 N. Park Ave.
Friday:
Just before Spud Day, Shelley Tator Tot Trot is today starting at 3:30 p.m. at the high school track. All runners between 2 years old and 12 years old compete in a varying length run. Want to wear out your toddler? Cheer on your child? Questions? Call Josh Carrell at 707-328-3731.
The Bingham County Senior Center bakers have been busy again. This month’s cookie is the Butter Beer Cookie, for which you need to order by 3 p.m. today. Cost is $6 for 6 large cookies and $10 for 6 large gluten free cookies. Pick-up is next Thursday by noon.
Saturday:
Day of the Corn is here! It starts at 7 a.m. at the Washington Complete located at 265 N. 300 W. All youths ages 11-18 are welcome to help husk about 5000 ears of corn that will be then cooked and frozen at the Methodist Church assembly line. Dress warm — refreshments are provided.
The Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 168 S. University Ave, is where the shucked corn will be taken, cooked, cut off the cob and frozen for this winter’s Community Dinner Table free meals. It is an amazing process that yields 200 gallons of frozen corn.
It is Spud Day — Red, White and Blue — Spud Day Through & Through — in Shelley. This 99-year old tradition starts with a parade at 9:50 a.m. followed by vendors and activities in the City Park. See idahospudday.com for details. Live music, french fry eating contest, potato sack races, potato picking contests, free baked potatoes, car show, spud tug, talent show and baking contest….
Want to see a authentically restored old homestead? The Presto homestead of Nels and Emma (Thompson) Just is having an open house from 2-4 p.m. The home is east of Firth; for directions call Becky at 208-680-1549.
The East Idaho Off-Road Showdown will be today from 4-7 p.m. at Tadd Jenkins, located at 1090 Ford Way in Blackfoot. There will be a Poker run, Articulation Ramp, Show & Shine and vendors. This is also the time of the 2025 Jeep Compass drawing. All profits of the drawing will be split between The Village and the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce. Come and join the fun and see who is the lucky new Jeep owner!
REGULAR ACTIVITIESWednesdays:
The Village volunteer mid-day action,10-3, 250 W. Judicial St. 208-569-6298.
Elks Lodge, public lunch,11-1:30, 123 N. Ash St.
DJ Trivia Tumbleweed, 7-9 p.m., 40 W. Pacific St.
Thursdays:
Zumba, 2:15 p.m., Senior Center at 20 E. Pacific St. $4, all abilities.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 3rd week of month from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial Methodist Church.
Shelley Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30, at 184 N. Park. Expanding Grand Raffle.
Bingham County Senior Center Helping Hands service group,10:30 a.m., 20 E. Pacific.
Fridays:
St. Paul’s Episcopalian Church, from 7-7, at 72 N. Shilling.
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases Friday, 12-4 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Elks Lodge, public lunch,11-1:30, 123 N. Ash St.
Saturdays:
Russett Rollers, at 124 S State St. in Shelley, free play of games
Zumba, 8:30 a.m., Blackfoot Rec Center, 1350 Parkway Dr. #31, $4, all abilities.
Blackfoot Farmers’ Market, 9-1 p.m., Jensen’s Grove, 793 E. Airport Rd.
Mondays:
Blackfoot Christian Fellowship XII Stones free, delivered dinners, 208-785-3247.
Tuesdays:
Bingham County Humane Society spay/neuter voucher purchases 12-6 p.m. at 766 S. Broadway, next to Arctic Circle.
Zumba, 2:15 p.m., Senior Center at 20 E. Pacific St. $4, all abilities.
RIPPLESLooking for a way to celebrate the Blackfoot Library? Come help the Friends prepare for the fall book sale — which this year will be 2 days of bargains. They have much to prepare, and you just might find that you want to join this support group for the library. It is simple to do so: fill out an application and pay a dollar.
If you have events or announcements to be included — contact me at jannmmneish@gmail.com. I need the information by the Friday before publication on Wednesday.
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