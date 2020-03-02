REXBURG — Ben Rector, an Emmy-nominated musician known for his independent singer-songwriter hits, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho as part of his 2020 acoustic tour. The Rexburg performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hart Auditorium.
Rector’s upcoming performances on "The Old Friends Acoustic Tour” will also feature guest artist Cody Fry. This new format offers an intimate and unique take on Rector’s celebrated discography. His performance will consist of acoustic covers of fan-favorite songs including pieces from celebrated albums such as ‘Magic’ and ‘Brand New.’
The Nashville-based singer-songwriter combines string arrangements, percussion rhythms, piano melodies and sincere lyrics to make pop with a purpose. Two years after his first entry into the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 Chart, Rector has independently sold over 250,000 albums and achieved more than 1 billion streams, leading to sold-out shows and fans who sing along to every word in theaters across the country. Rector’s talent and fame has also led to his appearances on national television including “The Today Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel” and more.
Tickets range from $20 to $40. Individuals who purchase floor tickets will be allowed to stand at this concert. To purchase tickets, visit www.byui.edu/center-stage/ben-rector or call 208-496-3170.