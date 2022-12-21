Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle.

 CAEAN COUTO - FREELANCER, FR171898 AP

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week's game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status for what has become an important trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.