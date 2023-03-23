POCATELLO — The building that once housed Downard Funeral Home is nearly leveled after several days of demolition as part of a plan to transform the land into a parking lot for Pocatello High School students. 

Demolition crews spent this past week tearing down the now-defunct funeral home, with only rubble and the last remnants of the building's facade remaining there early Thursday afternoon. 

