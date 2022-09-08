St. Rita's Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary

Rita Collins' traveling bookstore will be visiting Pocatello on Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Rita Collins

POCATELLO — A traveling bookstore called St. Rita's Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary will visit Portneuf Valley Brewing in Pocatello on Sunday.

Rita Collins, the owner of the bookstore, explained that her shop is inside a van. The van has bookshelves that hold around 600 books. She is based in Montana but has traveled to 30 states. She is passing through Idaho while she travels to a book festival in South Dakota.