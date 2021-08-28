Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Pocatello RB Ryken Echo Hawk had 14 carries for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half of the Thunder's win over Ogden on Saturday.
REXBURG – With a new logo on the scoreboard, Pocatello produced one of its most dominant performances in recent memory.
Playing in the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the Thunder played close to a perfect game of football in their 49-0 blowout of Ogden on Saturday.
Behind sophomore running back Ryken Echo Hawk, Pocatello scored on its first five possessions of the game and allowed the Thunder to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.
Echo Hawk sat out the second half with an apparent shoulder injury but still rushed for 131 yards and a trio of touchdowns on just 14 carries.
Right behind Echo Hawk was senior Ryan Payne, who made his first high school start at quarterback. Payne operated Poky's motion-heavy offense with precision, completing 80% of his passes for almost 100 yards and rushing for 55 yards.
POCATELLO 49, OGDEN 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Pocatello 7 21 14 7 — 49
Ogden 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 3-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 5:37
SECOND QUARTER
Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 40-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 10:52
Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 10-yard touchdown run (Jensen extra point no good), 2:56
Pocatello — Ryan Payne completes 24-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Killian. (Echo Hawk runs for 2-point conversion), 1:51
THIRD QUARTER
Pocatello — Parker Aplington 20-yard touchdown run (Jensen extra point no good), 6:13
Pocatello — Ryan Payne 7-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 2:58
FOURTH QUARTER
Pocatello — Kudter Stucki 16-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 10:59
