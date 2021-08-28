REXBURG – With a new logo on the scoreboard, Pocatello produced one of its most dominant performances in recent memory.

Playing in the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the Thunder played close to a perfect game of football in their 49-0 blowout of Ogden on Saturday.

Behind sophomore running back Ryken Echo Hawk, Pocatello scored on its first five possessions of the game and allowed the Thunder to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Echo Hawk sat out the second half with an apparent shoulder injury but still rushed for 131 yards and a trio of touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Right behind Echo Hawk was senior Ryan Payne, who made his first high school start at quarterback. Payne operated Poky's motion-heavy offense with precision, completing 80% of his passes for almost 100 yards and rushing for 55 yards.

This story will be updated.

POCATELLO 49, OGDEN 0

SCORING SUMMARY

Pocatello 7 21 14 7 — 49

Ogden 0 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 3-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 5:37

SECOND QUARTER

Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 40-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 10:52

Pocatello — Ryken Echo Hawk 10-yard touchdown run (Jensen extra point no good), 2:56

Pocatello — Ryan Payne completes 24-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Killian. (Echo Hawk runs for 2-point conversion), 1:51

THIRD QUARTER

Pocatello — Parker Aplington 20-yard touchdown run (Jensen extra point no good), 6:13

Pocatello — Ryan Payne 7-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 2:58

FOURTH QUARTER

Pocatello — Kudter Stucki 16-yard touchdown run (Kade Jensen extra point good), 10:59