Rockland put on another offensive showcase Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble inside the ICCU Dome, routing Dietrich 71-6.
The Bulldogs (2-0) have now outscored opponents 137-14.
Zach Permann was a threat everywhere for Rockland — the senior ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on just three carries. He also had five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring on a pick-6. Xavier Parrish went 9-of-10 passing for 100 yards and 4 touchdowns. Ty Woodworth also had a pick-6 — this one went 94 yards — to go along with eight tackles and two interceptions. Jack Woodworth added eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Skyline 35, Century 24 The Diamondbacks (0-2) grabbed their first lead of the season when Justus Mangum scored on the ground.
The senior accounted for all three Diamondback touchdowns, adding a 35-yard field goal and a 42-yard TD strike to Tito Villano, but Skyline answered with 21 unanswered second-half points to pull away.
Pocatello 16, Nampa 14 The Thunder (1-1) won on the road to snap a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Kellen Walker caught two touchdown passes from QB Rhev Stucki in the first quarter, including a 44-yard score, finishing with 6 catches for 150 yards. Stucki went 10-of-18 for 171 yards.
Malad 21, Ririe 18 The Dragons (1-2) rallied late for a back-and-forth road win over Ririe (1-2) at Clair Lovell Field, even with just 213 total yards (112 rushing, 101 passing).
QB Easton Green accounted for all three Dragon touchdowns — a 17-yard slant to Ky Willie, a 51-yard strike to Parker Price (60 yards receiving), and a game-winning scramble to the pylon on third-and-6 — while also rushing for 35 yards on 9 carries.
Drake Morrison led the ground game with 56 yards on 15 carries and paced the defense with 15 tackles, while Willie added a fumble recovery to go with his receiving touchdown.
Rylin Beck (10 tackles, fumble recovery) and Ethan Horsley (7 tackles, 4 for loss, 1 sack) anchored the defensive effort that held on after Ririe's late interception with 2:38 remaining.
North Gem 64, Camas County 48 Clay Johnson put on a show for the Cowboys (2-1) in a shootout road win Friday.
He racked up nine total touchdowns on the day. Most of that came on the ground with 288 yards and seven touchdowns on 32 carries. The sophomore also took not one, but two kick returns to the house in the win.
William Wakely chipped in 78 rushing yards, and Hal Lusk and Stockton Wight each had 12 tackles to lead the defense. North Gem piled up 412 total yards and 613 all-purpose yards as a team.
Watersprings 50, Sho-Ban 26 The Chiefs (0-1) fell in their home opener, extending their losing streak to eight games since bringing football back after a five-year absence from the sport.
Declo 29, Aberdeen 22 The Tigers (1-2) lost back-to-back games for the first time in three years despite racking up 307 total yards at home.
Isaac Driscoll led the way with 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while also going 2-of-5 passing for 20 yards and a score through the air — a touchdown catch by Adan Valdez. Treyton Jenkins added 68 rushing yards, and Aberdeen finished with 287 yards on the ground as a team.
Bear Lake 22, Firth 21 (OT) The Bears (3-0) battled back from a 14-8 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and get the win Friday in their home opener.
QB Dax Perkins threw for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15-of-29 passing while also leading the team in rushing with 34 yards on 7 carries. Broxton Birch caught 7 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown and also picked off a Firth pass, while Tyson Alleman scored twice on offense.
Bear Lake is off to its best start in at least 23 years.
North Fremont 19, Marsh Valley 14 The Eagles (0-3) are off to an 0-3 start for the third time in five seasons after Friday's road loss.
Luke Schroeder led the offense with 120 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 carries, while QB Carson Branson went 10-of-17 for 108 yards with an interception, adding 33 yards on the ground. Vance Larsen contributed on both ends, catching 3 passes for 44 yards and rushing 6 times for 46 yards.
Raft River 42, Grace 12 Grace (1-2) was overwhelmed on the road Friday by No. 3 Raft River despite 282 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from Kade Kimball. But he also threw two interceptions.
The Trojans (2-0) dominated on the ground, led by Treyce Ward's 3 rushing touchdowns and James Dalton's 184 yards on just 10 carries.
Lyman (Wyo.) 29, Soda Springs 14 The Cardinals (0-2) dropped their home opener to Lyman Friday.
It’s their seventh straight loss dating back to last season and fourth consecutive 0-2 start.
West Side 28, South Fremont 13 The top-ranked Pirates (3-0) controlled the clock for 33 minutes and cruised at home Friday.
Drake Sage rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, both from inside the 6-yard line, and Bronco Moser added a QB sneak score in the fourth quarter after Ezra Benavidez recovered a Cougar fumble. Mason Williams capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run.
West Side finished with 340 total yards and held South Fremont to just 59 rushing yards.
Emmett 20, American Falls 3 The Beavers (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season in Thursday's nonconference road tilt.
American Falls led 3-0 at halftime on a 28-yard Tripp Wagstaff field goal before Emmett pulled away. Onyx Kunsaitis ran for 57 yards and Thorne Rose added 72 total yards of offense. Defensively, it was a full team effort — Dom Chesler, Rose, and Brady Cummins each finished with 6 tackles. Jagger Leslie recovered a first-quarter fumble and added a sack.
Kimberly 38, Snake River 17 The Panthers (0-3) fell to a third straight 0-3 start in Thursday's road loss.
Snake River's defense was gashed through the air, giving up 333 passing yards and 5 touchdowns to Kimberly's Gaven Beckstead, who went 21-of-31. Marek Hollist hauled in 2 of those scores for 106 yards.
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