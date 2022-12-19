Cody Hawkins presser

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins at his introductory press conference last week.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

It’s been a little more than a week since Cody Hawkins was named Idaho State’s football coach. During his first week on the job Hawkins has combined a sense of urgency with a determined patience. He needs a coaching staff and players. But he’s not willing to rush either process at the cost of bringing in the wrong people.

Example one: The early signing period for high school and junior college recruits begins Wednesday. Last year, Charlie Ragle, who had been ISU's coach for five days, announced five high school signings during the early recruiting period. Hawkins, meanwhile, doesn’t anticipate any signings later this week.

Cody Hawkins with kids

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins, with daughter Finley (left) and son Bowen (right), at his introductory press conference last week.
Hawkins and daughter

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins holds his daughter, Finley, at his introductory press conference last week.
 

