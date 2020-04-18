The Idaho State men’s basketball program on Wednesday announced the additions of Gedeon Buzangu and Liam Churchill Sorensen to the class-of-2020 signing contingent.
Friday, ISU rounded out its signing class with the announcement of Robert Ford.
The trio joins Noble Cooper, Kyle Karstetter, Briggs Ranstrom, Emmit Taylor III and Zachary Visentin, who signed with ISU in November.
Sorensen is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Get Better Academy in Prague. He competed for the Danish Under 18 National Team, averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the U-18 Nordic Championships. He was also named to the U-18 Nordic Championship All-Tournament Team.
“Liam is a great fit for our program,” ISU head coach Ryan Looney said. “He is a big, physical guard that can play a couple positions. Liam is a very skilled player. He can really handle the ball and shoot. Our returning players are going to love playing with him.”
Buzangu is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Miles Community College in Miles City, Montana. He averaged 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds, while shooting 52.1% from the field and 40.0% from the 3-point line to earn all-Region XIII honors.
“Gedeon is a great addition to our program,” Looney said. “He is a great player and has an infectious personality. Bengal fans will love him. Gedeon adds great size and interior scoring to our group.”
Ford was named the Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Oregon. The 6-foot point guard registered seven triple-doubles last season, when he tallied career-highs of 39 points, 21 rebounds and 15 assists in different games during the season.
Ford also shot 40.1% from 3-point range and averaged 2.9 steals per game, and signed with ISU over Long Beach State, Montana State, Pacific and Portland State, among others, according to verbalcommits.com.
“We could not be more excited about the addition of Robert Ford to our program,” Looney said. “He has been someone we have wanted all year. Our staff worked together and built a strong relationship with him. Robert will be a great player and leader for us. Bengal fans should be excited.”
ISU is also expected to add two walk-ons: James Carlson and Tommy Ball.
Carlson is a 6-foot-9 forward from Coeur d’Alene who played the last two seasons at North Idaho College. This past season, he averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2% from the field.
Ball is a 5-foot-11 guard from Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game as a senior.