Grace piled up 591 total yards on the road Friday, evenly split between two dynamic quarterbacks, in a 66-32 win over North Gem.
Kade Kimball and Keathen Edwards combined to go 10-of-18 for 181 yards and four touchdowns, with Edwards also adding 37 rushing yards and a score for the Grizzlies (2-3). Tate Stoddard led the ground game with 233 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries, and Carter Mecham chipped in a 66-yard touchdown run to go with three catches for 62 yards and two receiving scores.
The Cowboys (2-3) leaned almost entirely on Clay Johnson, who carried 40 times for 318 yards and all five touchdowns. William Wakely ran for 72 yards on the ground. Luke Moss paced the defense with 15 tackles, and Stockton Wight added nine.
Rockland 62, Garden Valley 30
The fifth-ranked Bulldogs (4-0) are off to their best start in 16 years after a high-scoring home win Friday. Xavier Parrish threw for 262 yards and five touchdowns on 21-of-31 passing, spreading the ball to Donny Garner (five catches, 58 yards, three TDs) and Cooper Black (six catches, 91 yards, one TD). Zach Permann was a dual threat, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while adding six catches for 88 yards and another score. He also chipped in six tackles and two fumble recoveries on defense. Ty Woodworth added 11 tackles and a pick-six.
Highland 36, Lake City 0
The Rams (1-3) snapped their worst start in a decade with a shutout road win Friday, 527 miles from home. Cedric Mitchell carried the load with 161 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and Easton Almond opened the scoring with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Steele Hoopes and Kellan Tingey each caught touchdown passes from Jacob Vincent. Highland finished with 321 total yards and held Lake City (3-2) to just 207.
American Falls 21, Filer 7
The Beavers (3-2) snapped a two-game slide with a home win Friday. Onyx Kunsaitis ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and QB Austin Teichert went 8-of-17 for 161 yards and a touchdown while adding 58 rushing yards on nine carries. Hunter Grigg caught five passes for 75 yards and a score, and Thorne Rose added 49 rushing yards and a 30-yard reception.
American Falls’ defense was just as active. Thorne Rose had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions, while Zack Resendiz added six tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a sack. Hunter Grigg was also disruptive, with seven tackles, a sack, and five pass breakups.
Malad 26, Firth 7
The Dragons (2-2) have won back-to-back games after a dominant defensive performance on the road Friday, picking off five passes as a team. Braxden Kaufman led the defense with 11 tackles, while Easton Green and Parker Price each had two interceptions apiece. Green also accounted for a passing touchdown, going for 42 yards through the air while adding 41 rushing yards, and Ky Willie punched in two rushing touchdowns on just three carries. Rylinn Beck added 72 rushing yards on seven carries, and Drake Morrison scored on the ground while pacing the team with 10 tackles. Malad finished with 238 total yards (164 rushing, 74 passing).
Idaho Falls 35, Pocatello 18
The Thunder (1-3) fell on the road Friday, marking back-to-back 1-3 starts for Pocatello. The Thunder have now lost nine of their last 10 games dating back to last season.
Declo 35, Marsh Valley 7
The Eagles (0-5) fell to No. 3 Declo at home Friday, their first 0-5 start since 2023. Hunter East threw for 104 yards and ran for 33 yards on five carries, and Carter Goodworth caught a 55-yard pass. Preston Guthrie topped the ground game with 53 yards on 13 carries and Carson Branson picked up 49 yards on 2 carries.
Soda Springs 28, North Fremont 7
The Cardinals (2-2) won back-to-back games for the first time since 2020 Friday on the road. Soda Springs has also now won two games in a season for the first time in four years. Makiah Browning threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-27 passing. The Cardinals finished with 324 total yards (137 rushing, 187 passing).
Aberdeen 36, Ririe 24
The Tigers (3-2, 1-0 3A South East Idaho Conference) won their second straight game on the road Friday, piling up 259 rushing yards on 31 carries. Isaac Driscoll paced the offense with 135 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. He also went 2-of-3 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown. Adan Valdez caught a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Erik Alvarez added 29 rushing yards. Aberdeen finished with 307 total yards as a team.
Bonneville 21, Blackfoot 13
The Broncos (2-2, 2-1 5A High Country Conference) lost back-to-back games Friday, falling on the road.
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