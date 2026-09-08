Century's Ammon Bitton and Ethan Hansen have been trading the upper hand for more than a year now.
At the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs, it was Bitton's turn.
The senior edged his teammate by less than two seconds in 15:46.3 for his first win of the season. It helped the Diamondbacks finish third with 144 points, behind Rigby (62) and Skyline (114).
The two currently have the two fastest times in the state. Hansen, the defending 5A boys champion, sits atop at 15:23.6. But Bitton, who beat him at districts and took fifth at state a year ago, is right behind at 15:24.2.
Blackfoot's Owen Gregory (sixth) and Highland's Spencer Smith (15th) also finished in the top 15. It helped the Broncos and Rams place fifth and seventh, respectively.
On the girls side, Soda Springs freshman Anna Uskoski took second at 19:51.4. Only Sky View's Jessica Keele was better, at 19:29.7. Preston's Taryn Campbell was 12th with the sixth-fastest time in 4A at 20:53.5. It anchored the Indians to a fourth-place team finish with 179 points. Malad junior Aezlyn Summers finished just outside the top 15 in 17th. But her time of 21:08.4 is now the sixth-fastest time in 3A. That result led the Dragons to a top-5 finish (185 points). Highland (209) and Century (212) each placed in the top 10, in eighth and ninth, respectively.
Girls Soccer
Pocatello 10, Bonneville 0
The Thunder (5-2, 5-2 5A High Country Conference) had no trouble at home in league play Saturday, running past the Bees. Aryanna Gonzalez, Brynlee Pool, Carlie Contreras, Oaklee Pool and Hanna DeWall all scored twice. Pool had three assists, and Claire Schaugaard two.
Preston 11, American Falls 0
The Indians (6-0, 2-0 4A SEI) blew past the Beavers (1-3, 0-2) on the road in league play for their best start in 17 years. Preston led 3-0 at half behind Claira Smith's shutout in goal. Brielle Biggs had the hat trick. Danica Shumway added a goal and four assists. Hannah Cole scored once and set up two others.
Marsh Valley 12, Malad 1
The Eagles (3-1-1, 2-0 4A SEI) put on an offensive clinic at home Saturday in league play. Isabelle Bastian notched the hat trick, while Layne Campbell and Kenna Koester were right behind her with two. June Talbot scored the lone goal for the Dragons (0-5, 0-2).
Skyline 12, Century 0
The Diamondbacks (0-5, 0-5 5A HCC) were no match for the Grizzlies at home Saturday in league play. It's the second time in the last three games Century has been kept off the scoreboard. The Diamondbacks have now lost seven straight dating back to last season, and it's their second 0-5 start in the last four seasons.
Marsh Valley 1, Sugar-Salem 1
The Eagles (3-1-1, 2-0 4A SEI) drew with Sugar-Salem on the road Friday in a non-conference match, snapping the three-time reigning state champion Diggers' 37-game winning streak. Maggie McBride scored the lone Marsh Valley goal.
Shelley 2, Blackfoot 1
The Broncos (1-4, 1-4 5A HCC) lost their third straight game Thursday on the road to the Russets in league play. Shay Mickelsen scored the lone goal for Blackfoot.
Boys Soccer
Marsh Valley 1, Firth 1
The Eagles (2-3-1, 1-0 4A SEI) drew with the Cougars on the road Saturday. Chase Marshall scored the lone Marsh Valley goal, and Mayan Noble made nine saves.
Preston 2, American Falls 1
The Indians (6-0, 2-0 4A SEI) stayed unbeaten with a road win Saturday, continuing their best start in 15 years. Jayse Weisbeck opened the scoring with a Carson Brown assist, and Brixton Reese notched the game-winner off a feed from Weisbeck.
The Beavers (0-5, 0-1 4A SEI) fell in their conference opener — their worst start in 14 years. Alan Gonzales scored American Falls' lone goal off an Eric Mendez assist.
Thunder Ridge 2, Blackfoot 0
The Broncos (2-4, 2-3 5A HCC) were shut out at home Saturday by the Titans in a nonconference game — the second time this season they've been blanked.
Sugar-Salem 7, Marsh Valley 0
The Eagles fell to the Diggers on the road Friday — their second shutout loss of the season.
Canyon Ridge 6, Highland 4
The Rams (0-6-1, 0-2 6A HCC) fell on the road Thursday to the Riverhawks in conference play for their worst start in six years. Kayson Ryerson scored twice, while Dax Rhoads and Dalton Poulson each added a goal.
Blackfoot 4, Shelley 2
The Broncos beat the Russets at home Thursday in 5A High Country Conference play. Xzamian Beltran and Moisses Garcia each scored twice. Garcia, German Rojo and Vinnie Martinez all had an assist.
Century 1, Skyline 1
The Diamondbacks (2-1-2, 2-1-2 5A HCC) drew with the Grizzlies on the road Thursday in conference play. Briner Gonzalez scored the lone Century goal.
Volleyball
Grace goes 2-2 at Jerome Invitational
The Grizzlies (8-6) split four matches at the Jerome Invitational on Saturday. Grace beat the Trojans 2-0, with Amanda Cooper leading with five kills. Lakelynn Zulu added 10 assists and four aces. The Grizzlies also beat the Wolverines 2-0, behind four kills from Brielle Yost, seven blocks from Callie Yost and 14 assists from Zulu.
Grace lost twice to Skyline, 2-0 and 2-1. In the first match, Brooklyn Porter had eight kills, Callie Yost seven and Cooper five. Zulu ran the offense with 22 assists. In the rematch, Myleigh Straatman led with five kills, Callie Yost had nine blocks, Paizlee Hatch added three aces, and Zulu finished with 17 assists.
Grace Lutheran 2, Leadore 1
Grace Lutheran (3-1) beat the Mustangs at West Jefferson on Friday in a non-conference match, 25-23, 23-25, 15-3.
Grace Lutheran 2, West Jefferson 0
The Royals beat the Panthers at West Jefferson on Thursday in a non-conference match, 25-18, 25-17. Across the two matches, Maleah Iverson had 54 assists, Giana Maag 17 kills, Larisa Iverson 12 and Grace Robinson 10.
West Side 3, Declo 0
The Pirates (5-6) swept the Hornets on the road Thursday. West Side served 93.2% as a team, above its 90% goal, with a service rating of 2.33. The Pirates also passed 1.89 on serve receive, finished with 43 digs and hit .170 as a team.
Hillcrest 3, Pocatello 0
The Thunder (9-3, 1-1 5A HCC) fell on the road Thursday to the defending state champion Knights. Taylee Silcock and Maeve Rollins each had seven kills, with Silcock adding two blocks and Rollins one. Addy Gregory had 10 digs and two aces, while Addie Merrill added four kills, two aces and nine digs.
Blackfoot 3, Skyline 1
The Broncos (9-2, 2-0 5A HCC) beat the Grizzlies 25-18, 16-25, 25-19, 25-7 at home in 5A High Country Conference action. That pushed their winning streak to seven games. Addie Arave led with 15 kills, followed by Presley with 10 and Keslyn Reid and Kwyncee Trenkle with nine each. Madden Werhle added eight kills, and Blakely Ball ran the offense with 40 assists. Anniston Evans and Bailey Thompson each had 10 digs.
Rockland sweeps tri-match at American Falls
The Bulldogs (2-1) swept both matches of a non-conference tri-match at American Falls on Thursday, beating the Trojans 25-10, 25-18, 25-14 and the Beavers 25-10, 25-18, 25-21.
Whitley Ralphs served a perfect game against Raft River, and the Bulldogs hit .276 as a team. Against American Falls, Brilee Steidley had 12 digs, four kills and two aces, Gracie Freeman added nine kills, and Mahana Hatch had six kills and an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In