SAN DIEGO — The nightmare scenario unfolded just past the five o’clock hour, deep in Idaho State territory and a thousand miles away from where the last one happened. So much about this situation was different — Tyler Vander Waal suffered an injury last season, at home, and because of an awkward fall — but because of the ramifications that will ring through the halls of the program like a bell’s gong, so much felt similar.

Everything occurred with alarming quickness. One second Vander Waal was dropping back to pass. The next, he was being flattened by San Diego State lineman Daniel Okpoko, and in the next second, he was being carted off. When he left, the Bengals didn’t just lose their starting quarterback. They lost one of the players who engineered their team’s only score, which doomed ISU in a 38-7 loss to San Diego Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

