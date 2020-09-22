After its 13th-straight victory Friday night — a 50-0 shutout of Cole Valley Christian — 2A West Side was the only 11-man team to receive every first-place vote in is classification in this week’s Idaho high school football media poll, released Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem, previously unanimous in 3A, ceded three first-place votes to Gooding after beating Marsh Valley in overtime.
Aside from Highland, which jumped into fourth in 5A after a 31-7 Black and Blue Bowl victory, local teams slid in the rankings.
Pocatello, which was on the receiving end of Highland’s win, dipped out of the 4A rankings. After jumping to No. 5 last week, the Indians received just a pair of votes.
Blackfoot also collected its first loss of the season on Friday, but managed to stay in the rankings despite a 14-3 defeat against Skyline. The Broncos dropped from first to third, swapping spots with Skyline.
Aberdeen dropped one spot to fourth in the 2A rankings after undefeated North Fremont handed the Tigers a 27-point loss. Similarly, the Rockland Bulldogs slid into a tie for fourth in 1A Division II after losing 33-22 to previously winless North Gem.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (7) 2-0 49 1
2. Rigby (4) 3-0 46 t-2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 37 t-2
4. Highland 4-1 20 5
5. Eagle 2-1 11 4
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (9) 3-1 52 3
2. Vallivue (2) 4-0 44 4
3. Blackfoot 3-1 27 1
4. Middleton 2-1 23 2
5. Emmett 3-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4, Pocatello 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 51 1
2. Gooding (3) 4-0 47 2
3. Kimberly 4-0 32 3
4. Fruitland 3-0 14 5
t-5. Homedale 1-1 10 4
t-5. South Fremont 4-0 10 —
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 4-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 44 2
3. Melba 1-1 29 3
4. Aberdeen 2-1 17 5
5. Firth 2-2 15 4
Others receiving votes: Declo 3, New Plymouth 1, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 2-0 55 1
2. Oakley 4-0 44 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 33 3
4. Raft River 2-1 16 4
5. Genesee 3-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Kamiah 3, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 4-0 44 2
3. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 29 4
t-4. Rockland 3-1 15 3
t-4. Kendrick 1-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 3, Castleford 3, Garden Valley 1.