TRACK & FIELD
TIGER-GRIZZ INVITE
One day after losing the 3200 by less than a second, Pocatello’s Shane Gard came back to set a new meet record in the 1600 at the Tiger-Grizz Invite in Idaho Falls.
Gard’s time of four minutes, 20.51 seconds saw him beat Preston’s Sam Jeppsen and Idaho Falls’ Luke Athay, who nipped him to the line in the 3200 on Friday, by about five seconds.
Gard then anchored the 4x400 for Poky and, along with Krue Hales, Brevin Vaughan and Brody Burch, set another meet record in 3:26.20.
Pocatello freshman Matejah Mangum also had quite the meet, running 26.10 to win the varsity 200 and 12.64 to win the freshman 100.
Kaden Hottel was the other individual winner for Poky, jumping 41 feet to win the triple jump.
The Highland girls did well in the field events, with Ruby Jordan adding a shot put crown to her discus win from Friday.
Saydree Bell won the pole vault and Keilani Baldwin the triple jump for the Rams, and a team of Saydree Bell, Tambree Bell, Aliya Jordan and Erica Holt took the 4x100 relay.
After Taite Priestley won the boys high jump for Preston on Friday, Taylor Romney added a title in the girls 800 for the Indians.
To close out the list of local varsity winners from Saturday, Rylan Anderson got Snake River a win with a PR of 50.20 in the boys 400.
BASEBALL
MARSH VALLEY 6, KIMBERLY 2
At Marsh Valley, two of the top teams in 3A faced off, with the Eagles staying undefeated against Kimberly.
James Bodily threw a complete game for Marsh Valley, striking out seven and walking none.
The Eagles had just four hits, but walked five times and pushed across six runs. Karter Howell tripled and drove in two.
Marsh Valley (21-0) plays at Snake River on Tuesday.
MARSH VALLEY 6, KIMBERLY 2
Kimberly 001 100 0 — 2 7 3
Marsh Valley 301 200 x — 6 4 3
Kimberly — LP: Chappell. 2B: McMurdie.
Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. 3B: Karter Howell.
POCATELLO 15, SKYLINE 3 (5)
At Skyline, Pocatello rapped out 12 hits — four by winning pitcher McCadden Evans — and coasted to a mercy-rule win.
Evans was a perfect 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in six runs. On the mound, he gave up four hits and one run in four innings, striking out six.
“He was just dialed in,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said of Evans. “He’s kind of been in a closer role for us lately. We gave him a start and he got his velo going. And then at the plate, he just stung the ball all day.”
Pocatello (11-11-2) plays the winner of Preston/Century on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the 4A District 5 Tournament.
POCATELLO 15, SKYLINE 3 (5)
Pocatello 514 50 — 15 12 2
Skyline 000 12 — 3 6 3
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 3B: Evans, JD Gunderson, Zac Park.
Skyline — LP: Robinson. 2B: Olson, Hollingworth.
MADISON 12, CENTURY 6
At Madison, Century’s early lead fell apart in the fourth.
Madison scored six runs in the fourth to turn a 6-2 deficit into an 8-6 lead and chase Century ace Caden McCurdy. Only two of the eight runs charged to McCurdy were earned, and he struck out seven.
Deakon Blackhawk had three hits, including a triple, for Century.
The Diamondbacks (5-17-1) play next in the 4A District 5 tournament.
MADISON 12, CENTURY 6
Century 103 200 0 — 6 6 5
Madison 020 604 x — 12 8 7
Century — LP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: McCurdy. 3B: Deakon Blackhawk.
Madison — WP: Tyler Pena. 2B: Cody Rydalch. 3B: Pena.
MALAD 7, PRESTON 1
At Preston, a strong start from Malad’s Tanner Olsen carried the Dragons to the win.
Olsen struck out nine and gave up just two hits in five innings before turning the game over to John Evans for the final two innings.
Peyton Briggs and Bridger Bastian each drove in two for Malad.
Malad (16-3) plays at Soda Springs on Wednesday. Preston (9-13) next plays in the 4A District 5 tournament.
MALAD 7, PRESTON 1
Malad 131 002 0 — 7 10 1
Preston 000 010 0 — 1 4 1
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Grady Combs, Olsen.
Preston — LP: Braden Hess. 2B: Davon Inglet. 3B: Justin Inglet.
SOFTBALL
MARSH VALLEY 13, KIMBERLY 2 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles bats broke out late to end what had been a close game early.
Marsh Valley scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, stretching a 4-2 lead and ending the game right there thanks to the mercy rule.
Libbie Larsen threw a complete game for the Eagles, and also doubled twice and drove in five.
Marsh Valley (10-5) plays at Snake River on Tuesday.
MARSH VALLEY 13, KIMBERLY 2 (5)
Kimberly 011 00 — 2 4 1
Marsh Valley 101 29 — 13 11 2
Kimberly — LP: Lyman. 2B: Theodzio.
Marsh Valley — WP: Libbie Larsen. 2B: Larsen 2, Taya Whitworth. 3B: Shelby Scharfen.
MALAD 11, BEAR LAKE 1
At Bear Lake, Malad’s Riley Dorius hit two homers and threw a complete game.
Dorius finished 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs, and struck out six on the mound. Shaelie Ketchell doubled twice, homered and drove in four for the Dragons.
Bear Lake’s Hailey Humpherys matched Dorius in the circle for most of the game, but seven runs over the final two innings allowed Malad to pull away.
Malad (17-0) plays at Soda Springs on Wednesday. Bear Lake (14-4-1) plays at Ririe on Tuesday.
MALAD 11, BEAR LAKE 1
Malad 010 214 3 — 11 18 1
Bear Lake 001 000 0 — 1 4 1
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 2B: Shaelie Ketchell 2. HR: Dorius 2, Kendall Hill, Hallie Horsley, Ketchell.
Bear Lake — LP: Hailey Humpherys.