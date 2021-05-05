SOFTBALL
MALAD 16, SODA SPRINGS 0 (4)
At Soda Springs, Madison Green drove in five runs for Malad as the Dragons rolled to complete an undefeated regular season.
Green finished the day 3 for 3. So did Hallie Horsley, who doubled, homered and drove in the three runs for Malad.
Riley Dorius gave up two hits, walked one and struck out six in a four-inning shutout.
Malad finishes the regular season 18-0, and 6-0 in 2A District 5. Only two of the Dragons' 18 wins were decided by fewer than nine runs — a 9-6 triumph over Bear Lake in early April, and a 2-0 nailbiter against West Jefferson on April 17.
Malad next plays in the district tournament. Soda Springs (6-12, 1-4 2A District 5) hosts Bear Lake on Thursday.
MALAD 16, SODA SPRINGS 0 (4)
Malad 307 6 — 16 14 0
Soda Springs 000 0 — 0 2 3
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 2B: Hallie Horsley, Shaelie Ketchell, Kaitlyn Pickett. HR: Horsley.
Soda Springs — LP: Hill.
BEAR LAKE 9, WEST SIDE 1
At Bear Lake, Hailey Humpherys struck out 12 in a complete-game effort for the hosts.
Humpherys surrendered five hits and walked none in seven innings. At the plate, Alexis Coombs tripled twice and drove in two for the Bears.
Bear Lake (17-4-1, 4-2 2A District 5) plays at Soda Springs on Thursday. West Side (4-16, 0-5) hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
BEAR LAKE 9, WEST SIDE 1
West Side 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
Bear Lake 016 002 x — 9 13 1
West Side — LP: Jenson. 3B: Roberts.
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Humpherys, Shylee Woolstenhulme. 3B: Alexis Coombs 2.