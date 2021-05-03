At Rupert Country Club, Lauren Aasand and Sofia Lipiello both finished in the top five to lead the Century girls to the team title in the Minico Invitational.
Aasand’s 78 was third, three shots off individual winner Dallis Shockey of Minico.
Lipiello was another three shots back in fourth.
Ariana Long (91) and Emmy Richards (98) also broke 100 for the Century girls, and the Diamondbacks’ team score of 348 was 10 shots better than runner-up Twin Falls.
Brooke McMinn’s 87 led the Highland girls, who were fourth, and Jess Orr carded an 88 for Pocatello, who tied for fifth.
Highland’s Dawson Moon continued his stellar season in the boys tournament, shooting 73 to split the individual title with Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk.
Moon’s effort was backed by a 79 for Bryson Schwartz for Highland, which was good for a tie for sixth place. Despite those two scores, and all four scoring Highland golfers shooting 83 or better, the Rams finished second in the team standings, shooting 318 to Twin Falls’ 309.
Preston took third with a score of 324 and a statistical anomaly — all of the Indians’ top four golfers (Jackson Porter, Owen Pearson, Ethan Pearson and Ashton Bassett) shot identical scores of 81.
Monty Johnson’s 82 led Pocatello, which finished tied for sixth with a team score of 350.
The 4A District 5 championships are next Monday at Juniper Hills Country Club.