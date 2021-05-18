BOYS GOLF
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Avondale Golf Club in Hayden, Highland’s Dawson Moon finished runner-up in the 5A state championship, losing to Eagle’s Wheaton Ennis by four strokes.
Moon, who led Ennis by three strokes heading into Tuesday after a first-round 70, faded off the pace with a 79.
That was still good enough to be one of the 10 best rounds put up on Tuesday, but it wasn’t good enough to keep pace with Ennis, who shot even-par 72.
Moon’s two-day total of 149 was two strokes ahead of the third-place finisher, Quinn Haigwood of Boise.
Highland finished fifth as a team.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At The Links Golf Club in Post Falls, Century’s Kade Anderson clinched a runner-up finish with a strong round on Tuesday.
On a day when the wind was pushing 40 miles an hour at times, Anderson’s 79 on Tuesday was the fourth-best round of the day, even though it was five shots worse than his first-round 74.
It wasn’t enough to get him a state championship, as he finished six shots behind Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk — but it was enough to hold off Twin Falls’ Braden Anderson and Shelley’s Nate Nelson, who finished tied for third, two shots behind Kade Anderson.
Preston’s Jackson Porter, competing as an individual, also kept his score relatively low on Tuesday, shooting 79-83-162 over the two-day tournament to finish 10th.
Century finished sixth as a team, shooting 694 over the two days.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum, American Falls’ Logan Mills and Snake River’s Noah Watt both finished in the top 10.
Mills followed up a 78 from the first day with a 79 on Tuesday, giving him a two-day score of 157, good for a sixth-place finish, 10 shots behind winner Stephen Paul of Kellogg.
Watt shot 81-78-159 to finish tied for eighth.
Snake River finished fifth out of eight teams with a two-day score of 758. Treyson Katseanes shot 95 for the Panthers on Tuesday, making him the only Snake River golfer besides Watt to break 100 on the second day of the tournament.
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley, Bear Lake’s J.T. Slivinski was the top local finisher.
Slivinski, who was tied for fourth heading into the final round after a first-round 74, slipped to an 83 on Tuesday. But with scores going up for everyone in difficult conditions, he fell just one spot into a tie for fifth with Cole Valley’s Jaden Walter.
The two were eight shots behind the winner, North Star Charter’s Gavin Rodeghiero.
As a team, Bear Lake finished tied for seventh with Genesis Prep. West Side finished 12th.
GIRLS GOLF
5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Avondale Golf Club in Hayden, Highland’s Lilly Merrill improved on her first-round score just enough to sneak into the top 20.
Merrill, who qualified as an individual, shot 95 on Tuesday after a first-round 100. Her two-day score of 195 had her tied for 20th.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At The Links Golf Club in Post Falls, two Century golfers finished in the top 10.
Lauren Aasand followed up a first-round 81 with an 89 in tough conditions on Tuesday to finish sixth overall with a two-day score of 170, seven shots behind winner Margaret Smock of Bishop Kelly.
Sofia Lippiello’s two-day total of 91-88-179 put her in a tie for ninth.
Pocatello’s Jess Orr and Century’s Ariana Long started the second round deadlocked with each other and finished it that way too, as both shot 95 in each of their rounds to finish tied for 17th with a two-day total of 190.
Century just missed a podium spot as a team, with the Diamondbacks’ two-day total of 749 just eight shots behind Bishop Kelly and Twin Falls, who tied for second behind the winner, Sandpoint.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rathdrum, Mallory Davids’ consistency over two days rewarded the Marsh Valley golfer with a top-10 spot.
Davids shot her second 100 in two days on Tuesday. Her total score of 200 put her ninth. No other Marsh Valley golfer was in the top 25 as the Eagles finished sixth as a team with a total two-day score of 985.
Snake River’s Sadie Bruderer, who qualified as an individual, shot 108 on Tuesday — 12 shots better than her first-round score of 120 — and finished 14th overall.
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley, two golfers from Grace and one from Bear Lake finished in the top 10.
Grace’s Amber Mansfield shot 93-88-181 over the two-day tournament to finish sixth, one shot ahead of Bear Lake’s Shayla Preston (95-87-182).
Grace’s Britton Lloyd was another eight shots back in eighth place with a two-day total of 190.
Mansfield and Lloyd led Grace to a podium finish, as the Grizzlies finished third out of nine teams with a two-day total of 808. Bear Lake finished seventh with a team score of 892.