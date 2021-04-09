TRACK & FIELD
RIGBY INVITATIONAL
The resumption of the long-distance rivalry between Pocatello's Shane Gard and Preston's Sam Jeppsen highlighted the first day at the Rigby Invitational, which saw plenty of local athletes win events.
That included Gard, who ran a PR of nine minutes, 37.2 seconds to beat Jeppsen (9:47.3) in the 3,200 meters. The two went head-to-head all cross country season as well, with Gard winning the 4A individual state title and Jeppsen's fifth-place finish leading Preston to a team title.
Preston's Edison Leffler, Pocatello's Brevin Vaughan and Century's Xander Thompson, who were all also in the top six at the state cross country meet in the fall, placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Gard and Vaughan, along with Sunny Gunn and Brody Burch, then led Poky to a win in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:09.3.
That wasn't it for local winners on the boys side, as, in fact, District 5 athletes won every one of the five boys events that had finals on Friday.
Century's Bruin Fleischmann went 48 feet, six inches in the shot put to take the title, his third straight win in that event. His brother Titan finished third.
Preston senior Taite Preistley hit a new PR of 6'8" in the high jump, with his teammate Tyler Lindley third.
And Pocatello's Matthew Christensen jumped 41' 1.5" in the triple jump, also a PR, to narrowly beat Madison's Keagan Martin. Pocatello's Kaden Hottel was third.
There were plenty of podium finishes for local girls as well.
Pocatello's Ellie Johnson jumped 15 5.5" in the long jump to finish second, with Highland's Taylor Shipley third.
The Indians' 4x800 team of Hailey Renzello, Sulette Ferreyra, Finley Balls and Aleece Kirkham also finished second, with Highland (Grace Kosmicki, Mazee Southward, Haylee Christensen and Kimbrie Knudsen) third.
Star Pocatello distance runner Bailey Bird ran a PR of 11:45.4 in the 3,200, good enough for third place.
Finals in other events will take place Saturday.
BASEBALL
CANYON RIDGE 3, CENTURY 2
CANYON RIDGE 11, CENTURY 1 (5)
At Canyon Ridge, Century lost a doubleheader after a heartbreaker in the first game and a blowout in the second.
Starting pitcher Caden McCurdy went all six innings in the first game, giving up five hits and three walks and striking out 10. After giving up three runs in the bottom of the first, he kept Canyon Ridge off the board, but Century managed only one hit, a single by shortstop Jett Anderson.
The offensive struggles were there in the second game as well, but, after two scoreless innings to start the game, the strong pitching wasn't. Anderson managed one of Century's two hits in the nightcap, giving him two of the three knocks the team had on the day.
Century (3-9-1) hosts Preston at Halliwell Park on Tuesday.
CANYON RIDGE 3, CENTURY 2
Century 002 000 0 — 2 1 0
Canyon Ridge 300 000 x — 3 5 0
Century — LP: Caden McCurdy.
Canyon Ridge — WP: Hughes.
CANYON RIDGE 11, CENTURY 1 (5)
Century 001 00 — 1 2 2
Canyon Ridge 004 25 — 11 10 1
Century — LP: Elias Blackhawk. 2B: Jett Anderson, Austin Ebarb.
Canyon Ridge — WP: Price. 2B: Alcala, Rosas. 3B: LaGrane.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0 (5)
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos handled Hillcrest in a doubleheader by identical 10-0 scores.
Dax Whitney, Michael Edwards and Ryan Reynolds combined to allow just five hits in 10 innings, with Reynolds tossing a three-hit complete game and striking out 10 in the second game.
Stryker Wood drove in four runs in the first game and two in the second to lead Blackfoot's offense.
The Broncos (10-3) play at Skyline on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0 (5)
Hillcrest 000 00 — 0 2 4
Blackfoot 203 14 — 10 14 2
Hillcrest — LP: Cooper Jorgenson.
Blackfoot — WP: Dax Whitney.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0 (5)
Blackfoot 304 21 — 10 9 2
Hillcrest 000 00 — 0 3 2
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Reynolds. 2B: Candon Dahle, Stryker Wood.
Hillcrest — LP: Tyler Schultz.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 1 (5)
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley exploded for a six-run second and a six-run fifth in a high-scoring win.
Karter Howell drove in three runs for the Eagles, while Stanton Howell doubled and struck out eight in five innings, allowing just one run.
Marsh Valley (12-0) hosts Preston on Saturday.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 1 (5)
Marsh Valley 060 06 — 12 10 1
South Fremont 001 00 — 1 2 3
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: S. Howell. 3B: Bodily.
South Fremont — LP: Karter Yancey.
AMERICAN FALLS 13, ROCKLAND 3 (6)
AMERICAN FALLS 13, ROCKLAND 1 (5)
At American Falls, the Beavers' bats had a field day in a doubleheader sweep over local rival Rockland.
Eight of A.F.'s 13 hits in the opener went for extra bases, including a home run by Ty Wilkinson and a double and two triples by Paddy Harwood.
Dylan Merritt drove in two runs as part of a three-run top of the first for Rockland, but that was as good as it got for the Bulldogs.
Josh Smith struck out 10 and drove in three runs for American Falls in the second game. Tyson Kress doubled for Rockland's only hit.
American Falls (5-4-1) hosts Snake River on Wednesday. Rockland (0-9) plays North Fremont on Thursday at Idaho Falls.
AMERICAN FALLS 13, ROCKLAND 3 (6)
Rockland 300 000 — 3 4 0
American Falls 303 043 — 13 13 1
Rockland — LP: Teague Matthews.
American Falls — WP: Paddy Harwood. 2B: Issac Avalos, Tanner Hartley 2, Harwood, Angel Lujano. 3B: Harwood 2. HR: Ty Wilkinson.
AMERICAN FALLS 13, ROCKLAND 1 (5)
Rockland 000 10 — 1 1 1
American Falls 336 1x — 13 11 2
Rockland — LP: Corbin Garner.2B: Tyson Kress.
American Falls — WP: Josh Smith. 2B: Smith.
GRANGEVILLE 7, MALAD 4
MALAD 8, DECLO 5 (5)
At Glenns Ferry, Malad lost its first game of the season to Grangeville before bouncing back with a win over Declo.
Dillon Evans doubled and tripled in the first game for the Dragons, but they put up just two runs in the first five innings and couldn't mount a late comeback. Grady Combs drove in two runs in the loss.
Things turned in the second game, with John Evans tripling and driving in four. A four-run top of the fifth helped the Dragons pull away.
Malad (10-1) plays Wendell and Glenns Ferry at Glenns Ferry on Saturday.
GRANGEVILLE 7, MALAD 4
Malad 002 001 1 — 4 7 0
Grangeville 301 030 x — 7 8 1
Malad — LP: John Evans. 2B: Grady Combs, Dillon Evans. 3B: D. Evans.
Grangeville — WP: Schoo. 2B: Schoo, Reynolds. HR: Reynolds, Garman.
MALAD 8, DECLO 5 (5)
Malad 030 14 — 8 13 1
Declo 010 22 — 5 6 2
Malad — WP: Dillon Evans. 2B: Tanner Olsen 2. 3B: John Evans.
Declo — Zaharias.
RIMROCK 13, SODA SPRINGS 7 (5)
At Glenns Ferry, Brodie Lewis tripled, homered and drove in three runs, but it wasn't enough for Soda Springs.
After the Cardinals pulled to within one run in the top of the third, Rimrock scored nine runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game away.
Lewis had two of Soda's five hits. Jon Kator doubled and walked twice.
Soda Springs (2-6) plays at Wendell on Saturday.
RIMROCK 13, SODA SPRINGS 7 (5)
Soda Springs 201 04 — 7 5 3
Rimrock 319 0x — 13 12 0
Soda Springs — LP: Carson Hobbs. 2B: Jon Kator. 3B: Brodie Lewis. HR: Lewis.
SOFTBALL
CENTURY 15, CANYON RIDGE 12
CENTURY 12, CANYON RIDGE 1
At Canyon Ridge, Century had red-hot bats and swept its Friday doubleheader.
Pitching-wise, Aramy Glaser and Elin Williams led the way for the D-backs. Glaser struck out 10 while allowing just four runs in the opener. Problem was, Century surrendered eight unearned runs.
“We got caught with the sun,” Century coach Bruce Givens said. “Aramy throws hard and Canyon Ridge was popping it up in the air and our girls kept losing them in the sun. We were able to score some runs late and did a good job.”
As the Game 2 starter, Williams gave up seven hits and one run over five innings.
At the plate, Libby Evans was the star for the Diamondbacks. She went 3 for 4 in the first game with two doubles. In the finale, Evans smacked a home run and notched two RBIs.
“She hits the ball hard,” Givens said. “The first two doubles, they were one-hoppers to the fence. And her home run wasn’t very high off the ground.”
Century (5-1) plays a doubleheader at Burley on Wednesday.
CENTURY 15, CANYON RIDGE 12
Century 371 100 3 — 15 9 7
Canyon Ridge 302 340 0 — 12 12 6
Century — WP: Aramy Glaser. 2B: Libby Evans (2).
Canyon Ridge — LP: Mackenzie Wilder. HR: Jaycee Massie. 2B: Kennedy Detweiler, Bailey Sligar, Shannon Palmer.
CENTURY 12, CANYON RIDGE 1
Century 211 020 6 — 12 10 1
Canyon Ridge 001 000 0 — 1 7 2
Century — WP: Elin Williams. HR: Libby Evans. 2B: Emme Cooke.
Canyon Ridge — LP: Bailey Sligar.
NEW PLYMOUTH 19, MARSH VALLEY 15 (9)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles couldn’t pull out a wild extra-innings game against New Plymouth.
In the circle, Libbie Larsen struck out 13 batters in 8 2/3 innings of work. Only 10 of the 19 runs she surrendered were earned. The other nine were a product of Marsh Valley’s eight errors.
“We had some plays that needed to be made that weren’t made,” Marsh Valley coach Kenzie Van Sickle said. “We had a bunch of errors in the seventh inning and should have won the game then.”
At the plate, Larsen, Berkley Vincent and Taya Whitworth combined for 10 hits and a half-dozen RBI.
“Our at-bats were good to start, but when it mattered to score runs, we couldn’t get them across,” Van Sickle said.
Marsh Valley (4-4) hosts Teton on Tuesday.
NEW PLYMOUTH 19, MARSH VALLEY 15 (9)
New Plymouth 301 410 505 — 19 15 3
Marsh Valley 305 330 001 — 15 16 8
Marsh Valley — LP: Libbie Larsen. 2B: Camri Campbell, Libbie Larsen, Shelby Scharfen, Taya Whitworth 3.
BEAR LAKE 15, WENDELL 2 (5)
BEAR LAKE 15, MCCALL-DONNELLY 5 (5)
At Glenns Ferry, Bear Lake scored a combined 30 runs in its doubleheader wins over Wendell and McCall-Donnelly.
In the circle, Brooklynne Clausing earned a complete-game victory in the first game and senior pitcher Hailey Humpherys notched the W in the finale.
The Bears combined to tally 35 hits in the two games, highlighted by five extra-base hits from designated player Abbie Johnson and five hits from Humpherys.
“We’re really hitting the ball well. I couldn’t be happier,” Bear Lake coach Jared Hillier said. “They’re crushing it and we’re running the bases well.”
Bear Lake (5-2) plays Nampa Christian and Idaho City at Glenns Ferry on Saturday.
BEAR LAKE 15, WENDELL 2 (5)
Wendell 100 01X X — 2 11 0
Bear Lake 713 22X X — 15 18 0
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. 3B: Kelsea Skinner, Hayley Wells. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hailey Humpherys, Abbie Johnson (3), Kiwi Nelson, Shailey Preece.
BEAR LAKE 15, MCCALL-DONNELLY 5 (5)
Bear Lake 422 24X X — 14 17 0
McCall-Donnelly 500 0XX X — 5 9 0
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 3B: Abbie Johnson (2), Kiwi Nelson, Shanyce Peterson. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hannah DeClark, Hailey Humpherys (2), Shanyce Peterson.