BASEBALL
CENTURY 3, POCATELLO 1
POCATELLO 8, CENTURY 2
At Century, the Diamondbacks and Indians split Wednesday’s doubleheader but Pocatello won the 4A District 5 series.
Century ace Caden McCurdy struck out a half dozen and didn’t allow an earned run in the first contest, propelling the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 victory.
In the finale, the two Gate City squads were tied heading into the seventh. Then the Indians erupted for six runs and cruised to the rubber match victory.
"I think we were tired of messing around," Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said of the seventh inning. "Brody Burch hit a huge bases-loaded triple."
The Indians' victory now means the regular season conference champion will be whatever squad win the Poky/Preston series next week.
"I like where we're at right now. We still make some mistakes but our pitching keeps us involved. I think we gave up less than 10 hits in the whole Century series and I can't tell you how many strikeouts we had," Benavidez said. "Now we just have to beat Preston to get the no. 1 seed."
Pocatello (7-11-2, 2-1 4A District 5) plays at Preston on Wednesday.
Century (5-12, 2-4 4A District 5) plays at Shelley on Saturday.
CENTURY 3, POCATELLO 1
Pocatello 100 000 0 — 1 8 1
Century 200 001 x — 3 5 2
Pocatello — LP: Landon Sullivan.
Century — WP: Caden McCurdy. 3B: Caden McCurdy.
POCATELLO 8, CENTURY 2
Pocatello 100 001 6 — 8 11 2
Century 101 000 0 — 2 2 2
Pocatello — WP: Hunter Killian. 3B: Brody Burch, McCadden Evans.
Century — LP: Gunner Trulson.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8
At Thunder Ridge, the Rams stayed undefeated in conference play with a 13-8 win over Thunder Ridge.
Senior ace Jaxon Christensen had another stellar outing, fanning five while only allowing six hits and two earned runs.
The Rams combined for a dozen hits, including a pair of doubles from Luke Davis and Austin Hansen.
Highland (13-5, 7-0 5A District 5-6) hosts a doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Highland 142 230 3 — 13 12 3
Thunder Ridge 002 240 0 — 8 7 3
Highland — WP: Jaxon Christensen. 2B: Jaxon Christensen, Luke Davis (2), Austin Hansen (2), Kobe Holt.
BLACKFOOT 34, SHELLEY 2 (5)
At Shelley, Blackfoot had one of the best offensive days of the season in its 34-2 victory.
The Broncos recorded 30 hits in its lopsided win. Stryker Wood went 4 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. Dax Whitney notched five hits and six RBIs. And Tyler Vance was 3 for 4 with a double and 5 RBIs.
On the mound, Ryan Reynolds and Kyler Mills combined to allow just five hits and two earned runs.
Blackfoot (14-5, 7-2 4A District 6) hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 34, SHELLEY 2 (5)
Blackfoot 727 (12)6 — 34 30 0
Shelley 100 10 — 2 5 6
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Reynolds. HR: Stryker Wood. 2B: Dragen Robinson, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood (2).
Shelley — LP: Austin Bateman. 3B: Trevor Gemar. 2B: Peyton Maynard.
MARSH VALLEY 17, AMERICAN FALLS 2 (5)
At American Falls, Marsh Valley cruised to a 17-2 win over the Beavers to start district play.
Junior Payton Howe threw a one-hitter in his 11-strikeout performance. Stanton Howell went 5 for 5 with a pair of RBIs. James Bodily was 4 for 4 with a double and triple.
Marsh Valley (17-0, 1-0 3A District 5) plays at Sugar-Salem on Saturday.
American Falls (5-6-1, 0-1 3A District 5) hosts Teton on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 17, AMERICAN FALLS 2 (5)
Marsh Valley 524 60 — 17 18 1
American Falls 200 00 — 2 1 0
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. 3B: James Bodily. 2B: Payton Howe, James Bodily, Michael Belnap, Bracken Howell.
American Falls — LP: Jeremy Henesh.
SNAKE RIVER 12, MALAD 0 (5)
At Malad, Snake River had no trouble on the road, beating the Dragons 12-0.
Panthers’ pitcher Nate Goodwin tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out seven batters.
Payton Brooks led the way at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Snake River (5-7, 0-1 3A District 5) plays at Firth on Tuesday.
Malad (13-3) plays at Bear Lake on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 12, MALAD 0 (5)
Snake River 110 37 — 12 12 0
Malad 000 00 — 0 1 3
Snake River — WP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Payton Brooks (2).
Malad — LP: John Evans.
FIRTH 9, SODA SPRINGS 3
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals struggled and fell 9-3 to Firth.
Soda pitcher Dominic Gentry tossed just over five innings, giving up six hits and eight earned runs while striking out and walking seven.
Tugg Kapp had a solid day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double.
Soda Springs (5-8) plays at Salmon on Friday.
FIRTH 9, SODA SPRINGS 3
Firth 510 201 0 — 9 6 3
Soda Springs 000 200 1 — 3 5 4
Firth — WP: Vasquez. 3B: Vasquez. 2B: Strider Perry
Soda Springs — LP: Dominic Gentry. 2B: Tugg Kapp, Jayden Sturm, Jon Kator.
SOFTBALL
PRESTON 7, BEAR LAKE 1
At Bear Lake, Preston earned a 7-1 road victory on Wednesday.
Indians pitcher Jaycee Larson pitched phenomenally, tossing seven innings while giving up just one earned run and a quartet of hits.
Meanwhile, Preston’s Charly Bair had three hits including a home run.
Preston (6-4, 0-2 4A District 5) plays a doubleheader at century on Friday.
Bear Lake (11-3-1) hosts American Falls on Friday.
PRESTON 7, BEAR LAKE 1
Preston 010 123 0 — 7 12 0
Bear Lake 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Preston — WP: Jaycee Larson. HR: Charly Bair. 2B: Khloe Hobson, Megan Johnson.
Bear Lake — LP: Hailey Humphreys.
BLACKFOOT 12, SHELLEY 1 (5)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos stayed undefeated in conference play with a 12-1 win over Shelley.
Pitcher Hailey Burnett struck out seven in her complete-game one-hitter.
Vic Agado smacked a home run and drove in three runs. Yoleni Navarrete went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. And Burnett laced a double and added a team-high three RBIs.
Blackfoot (12-4, 4-0 4A District 6) hosts Logan (UT) on Monday.
BLACKFOOT 12, SHELLEY 1 (5)
Shelley 100 00 — 1 1 5
Blackfoot (10)00 02 — 12 9 1
Shelley — LP: Hillam. 3B: Ohley.
Blackfoot — WP: Hailey Burnett. HR: Vic Agado. 2B: Hailey Burnett, Yoleni Navarrete (2), Malia Taufui.
MALAD 12, SNAKE RIVER 2 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons used another fantastic start from Riley Dorius en route to a 12-2 win over Snake River.
Dorius, one of the best pitchers in the area, is 14-0 with a sub-1.00 ERA. On Wednesday, she allowed a half-dozen hits and a pair of earned runs while fanning five.
Dorius also smacked two doubles and tallied three RBI. Also at the plate, Hallie Horsley and Shaelie Ketchell both smacked home runs and combined to notch a quartet of RBIs.
Malad (14-0) plays at West Side on Friday.
Snake River (6-4) plays at American Falls on Monday.
MALAD 12, SNAKE RIVER 2 (5)
Snake River 001 01 — 2 6 11
Malad 013 53 — 12 10 1
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Hailee Nash.
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Hallie Horsley, Shaelie Ketchell. 2B: Riley Dorius (2).
SODA SPRINGS 14, FIRTH 4 (5)
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals turned seven hits into a 14-4 win over Firth.
Morgan Hill pitched five innings for Soda, allowing three earned runs and a half-dozen hits while punching out nine.
Zippy Somsen went 3 for 4 with a quartet of RBIs. Hill, Kinley Ozburn and Carly Velle all notched two RBIs.
Soda Springs (5-8, 0-2 3A District 5) plays at Malad on Thurs., April 29.
SODA SPRINGS 14, FIRTH 4 (5)
Firth 001 03 — 4 6 5
Soda Springs 622 22 — 14 7 3
Firth — LP: Erickson. 2B: Barker.
Soda Springs — WP: Morgan Hill.
GOLF
GRACE TOURNAMENT
At Caribou Highlands Golf Course, local girls teams competed in Grace.
The home-team Grace Grizzlies took first place with a score of 415. Amber Mansfield took individual gold after a round of 80. Her teammate, Britton Lloyd, carded a 86, which tied for second. (The other 86 came from Marsh Valley’s Mallory Davids.)
Bear Lake finished second thanks to a 90 from Shayla Preston, which finished as only the fourth round of the day in double-digits.
Others on the course that broke 110 were Bear Lake’s Lydia Johnson (103), Saddie Bruder of Snake River (103), American Falls’ standout Halli Hepworth (108) along with Brimlee Jacobson (107) and Kendall Hopkins (108) from Soda Springs.