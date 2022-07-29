AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Photos: Pocatello Rebels exit state tournament with loss to Lewis and Clark Jul 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Rebels' Gavin Flynn gets ready to make a play during Friday's game against Lewis and Clark. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Rebels' Preston Foltz unloads a pitch during Friday's game against Lewis and Clark. Kyle Riley/For the Journal KYLE RILEY Rebels' Lana Alvarico unfurls a pitch during Friday's game against Lewis and Clark. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Former Pocatello man sentenced to 10 years felony probation after sexual battery charge reduced to injury to a child Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir ISJ hosts successful 2022 Readers' Choice Awards Motorcycle versus pickup accident leaves one dead Local man sentenced to probation for armed home invasion, theft of motorcycle Local man accused of rape, domestic violence has charges reduced to misdemeanors In rare in-city clash, Razorbacks clip Rebels in single-A state tournament Police: Man who hung Nazi flags from home being investigated for murder Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters