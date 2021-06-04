AMERICAN LEGION
DOUBLE-A
HELPER (UT) 8, BLACKFOOT 5
At Minico HS, Blackfoot gave up four first-inning runs and could never get back on top in its 8-5 loss to Helper (UT).
Despite pitching in front of a defense that committed four errors, Blackfoot starter Ryan Steidley tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three earned runs and five hits.
The Broncos didn’t score a run until the fifth, when they put up a trio. Tyler Vance led the way with three hits, including a triple, double and a pair of RBIs.
Blackfoot (1-3) plays the Green Sox at Minico HS Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
HELPER (UT) 8, BLACKFOOT 5
Helper 400 040 0 — 8 5 1
Blackfoot 000 030 2 — 5 8 4
Helper — WP: Falk. 2B: Nelson.
Blackfoot — LP: Ryan Steidley. 3B: Tyler Vance. 2B: Tyler Vance.