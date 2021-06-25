DOUBLE-A
BELGRADE 8, POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 4
At Belgrade, Aaron Kearns had four hits in the Runnin' Rebels' loss.
Kearns went 4 for 4 - all singles - and drove in three runs from the fifth spot in the lineup, but Belgrade scored eight runs in five innings against Pocatello starter Easton Eddie.
Eddie gave up five hits and struck out seven, but four walks hurt the Runnin' Rebels starter.
Pocatello (11-10) plays the Helena Senators on Saturday in Bozeman.
Pocatello 011 010 1 — 4 9 2
Belgrade 023 210 x — 8 6 1
Pocatello — LP: Easton Eddie.
BOZEMAN BUCKS 9, BLACKFOOT AA 6
At Bozeman, Blackfoot fell to one of the hosts of the Belgrade-Bozeman tournament in an offensive showcase.
The Broncos banged out 12 hits, including two apiece by Ben Wilson, Payton Brooks, Ryan Steidley and Cooper Kniffin, but Bozeman had 15.
The Bucks broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Blackfoot (4-11) plays the Helena Senators on Saturday in Bozeman.
Blackfoot 000 501 0 — 6 12 2
Bozeman 310 140 x — 9 15 1
Blackfoot — LP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Brooks.
Bozeman — WP: Brady Higgs. 2B: Rhett Hays, Luke Rizzo 2. 3B: Logan Pailthorpe, Jake Vigen.
SINGLE-A
HELENA REPS 6, POCATELLO REBELS 3
At Helena, the Rebels lost despite giving up just three hits.
Kannon Kunz held the Reps scoreless for the first three innings, but Helena got on the board with one run in the fourth and tagged Kunz and Garrett Keller for three in the fifth.
Kudter Stucki and Carson Choules each had two of the Rebels' seven hits.
Pocatello (11-11) plays Missoula in Helena on Saturday.
Pocatello 100 010 1 — 3 7 4
Helena 000 132 x — 6 3 1
Pocatello — LP: Kannon Kunz. 2B: Carson Choules.
Helena — WP: Will Lyng.