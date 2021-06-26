DOUBLE-A
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 6, HELENA SENATORS 4
At Bozeman, Jaxon Holmes drove in three runs and Blackfoot won a close one.
Ashton Mercado threw four innings for the Broncos, giving up two hits and one run to get the win.
Blackfoot added two crucial insurance runs in the top of the seventh on RBI singles from Holmes and Mekhi Sandoval.
The Broncos moved to 5-11.
Blackfoot 002 200 2 — 6 7 2
Helena 100 002 1 — 4 5 4
Blackfoot — WP: Ashton Mercado. 3B: Tyler Vance.
Helena — LP: Ethan Keintz. 2B: Gavin Thennis.
HELENA SENATORS 5, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 4
At Bozeman, Brody Burch threw six strong innings and the Runnin’ Rebels banged out 10 hits, but it didn’t add up to a win against Helena.
Burch gave up six hits and struck out four, but Helena touched him for three runs in the third, a big inning that proved to be the difference in the game.
Luke Davis had three hits and drove in a run, but all 10 of Pocatello’s hits were singles and Helena’s starter allowed just two walks, making it tough for the Runnin’ Rebels to come up with a big inning.
Pocatello (11-11) plays one more game at the Bozeman tournament on Sunday.
Pocatello 120 010 0 — 4 10 2
Helena 103 010 x — 5 6 1
Pocatello — LP: Brody Burch.
Helena — WP: Burke.
SINGLE-A
POCATELLO REBELS 14, MISSOULA 13 (6)
At Helena, Pocatello walked off a wild game that ended in the sixth inning due to time limits.
It’s not surprising that the game ran long, as the two teams combined for 26 hits and 27 runs in six innings.
Pocatello led 4-0, went down 8-4 and recovered to go back up 12-8 before five runs in the top of the sixth gave Missoula a 13-12 lead going to the bottom of the inning.
Kache Stucki’s single brought home Kudter Stucki and Isiah Snell with one out to win it for the Rebels.
All three had three hits, as did Garett Keller. Kache Stucki drove in four.
The Rebels (12-11) play a doubleheader at Jerome on Tuesday.
Missoula 080 005 — 13 10 2
Pocatello 401 702 — 14 16 4
Pocatello — WP: Hunter Hansen. 2B: Kudter Stucki.
BURLEY 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
BURLEY 13, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10
At Burley, the Razorbacks dropped a doubleheader.
After Jace Vaughan’s two-run single tied the opening game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, Blackfoot walked it off in the bottom of the inning on a sac fly.
Vaughan had three of Pocatello’s six hits in Game 1.
Offense was back on the menu in Game 2, as every Pocatello starter except one had at least one hit, including three by Colton Durham,
The Razorbacks trailed 13-6 heading into the seventh inning, but mounted a four-run comeback that died with runners on second and third.
Pocatello (12-7) hosts Marsh Valley for a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Pocatello 000 000 3 — 3 6 3
Burley 000 030 1 — 4 5 1
Pocatello — LP: J.D. Gunderson.
Burley — WP: Watterson.
Pocatello 040 002 4 — 10 10 1
Burley 405 004 x — 13 9 6
Pocatello — LP: Alex Winn. 2B: Karson Farnsworth.
Burley — WP: Beck. 2B: {span}Robins, Ottley.