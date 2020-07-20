BURLEY 7, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 2
At Burley, the hosts scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back and beat Blackfoot.
Benjamin Wilson and Eli Hayes drove in the runs for the Broncos. Candon Dahle pitched five strong innings but didn’t get an out in the sixth as Burley started its comeback.
Blackfoot led 2-0 in the second inning of the second game as of press time.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 11, DECLO 1 (5)
At Halliwell Park, McCadden Evans threw a five-inning no-hitter to carry the Razorbacks over Declo in the first game of a doubleheader.
Evans struck out nine and walked one. Declo scored in the top of the first on two errors and an RBI groundout, but the Razorbacks answered with three in the bottom of the inning and cruised from there.
Colton Sneddon and Mason Fullmer drove in two apiece for Pocatello.
The Razorbacks led 4-0 in the bottom of the second game as of press time.
SODA SPRINGS 6, POCATELLO REBELS 5
POCATELLO REBELS 10, SODA SPRINGS 0
At Halliwell Park, Soda Springs and the Rebels split a doubleheader.
Tatee Greene threw 6 1/3 innings and drove in three to lead Soda Springs in the first game.
BURLEY 7, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 2
Blackfoot 000 020 0 — 2 5 1
Burley 000 016 x — 7 10 0
Blackfoot — LP: Candon Dahle. 2B: Payton Brooks, Eli Hayes, Benjamin Wilson.
Burley — WP: Kody Condie. 2B: Izaak Macias. 3B: Bronson Brookings.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 11, DECLO 1 (5)
Declo 100 00 — 0 0 5
Pocatello 310 25 — 11 8 3
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Kevin Dahlstrom. 3B: Mason Fullmer 2.