ABERDEEN — Watching Aberdeen run offense can be a mind-numbing experience. The Tigers rarely pass. They run and run and run and just when you think they might pass, they run again. They don’t always break long gains, either, opting to move down the field in short increments — keeping opponents off the field for what feels like hours at a time.

“We feel like we have to establish the run,” Aberdeen coach Braden Driscoll said.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Recommended for you