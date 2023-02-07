HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER 5A District 5/6 all-conference girls soccer teams JOURNAL STAFF Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland senior Abby Satterfield dribbles upfield during a match against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the year: Tambree Bell, HighlandCoach of the year: Savannah Rose, Highland First team: Marisol Stosich (Thunder Ridge), Abby Satterfield (Highland), Willow Rhoda (Thunder Ridge), Caitlin Staats (Highland), Saryn Ricks (Madison), Evelyn O’Shaughnessy (Madison), Evee Stoddard (Highland), Savannah Summers (Madison), Landyn Twitchell (Madison), Gracie Rowe (Madison), Emily Adams (Rigby)Second team: Rocky Rodriguez (Thunder Ridge), Riley Richardson (Rigby), Hannah Simmons (Rigby), Ady Carling (Thunder Ridge), Emma Crystal (Highland), Dani Lamb (Highland), Ahli Billman (Thunder Ridge), Hannah Bailey (Highland), Olivia Christensen (Thunder Ridge), Sophie Denning (Thunder Ridge), Riley Jones (Highland), Cassandra Stelo (Thunder Ridge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Meteorology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
