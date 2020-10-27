A new library in Chubbuck? How did I not know about this? Imagine my surprise when I received a post card in the mail last week reminding me to YES for a library bond! Why had I never heard about this? How much was the bond? What were they proposing? The card said (in very small, hard to read lettering) to go to www.portneuflibrary.com/bond for more information. (This address was incorrect. It is www.portneuflibrary.org/bond.) From that website I learned they are proposing a 32,000 square foot library with many wonderful amenities sitting on 5 acres. There was still no information about the cost. In May 2019 we had this very issue brought to the voters where it was barely defeated. Why are we seeing it again with no information being given to us?
I consider myself to be an educated voter. I try to be informed about the candidates and proposals being brought for us vote upon. I have been involved in several bond campaigns and have always seen community information meetings, news coverage, door-to-door information campaigns, open houses, and information blanketing the community so we are truly informed voters. Not until I filled out my mail-in ballot, did I finally discover the price of the library – 12 million dollars! Our taxes would be $56.39 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value of our property and homes. Just last year we voted on a 2-year $500,00 levy so we could have fire protection in the North Pocatello area. Public meetings were held and people realized there was a great need and we needed to support it.
I think it is no surprise that people do not trust politicians and government when things like this are put on the ballot. Being “ a nice library” is not a good enough reason for me. I want details! Tell me why you need it – not why you want it.
Every person needs to be educated about all the issues and people on the ballot. Please be informed about this bond before voting yes or no.
Susan Mann,
Chubbuck/Tyhee