I think most can agree on one thing when it comes to the corona virus: We are weary all of the things we must do to protect ourselves on a daily basis and thought this would have passed by now. Now many experts are telling us to be prepared to continue the practices of wearing masks, hand washing, and social distancing for months to come.
Idaho's daily cases (hovering around 500) and 251 deaths would seem to suggest
the state's approach is not working. Gov. Little is ducking his responsibility to lead Idaho out of the pandemic as quickly as possible. He has shirked his responsibility and instead delegated it to local health districts.
Today there was a ray of hope expressed by Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
He says we should make wearing of masks mandatory by all Americans for the next 3 months. I completely agree. The only problem is he does not have the power to enact such an order. This should have been done in March anyway
Put aside your damned politics for a change Gov. Little and Pres. Trump and do the right thing. We, the American people, cannot afford three more months of this craziness.
John Scott,
Chubbuck