With Valentine’s Day is in the rearview mirror, wedding planning season is kicking into high gear, with lovebirds planning 2020 nuptials. Bridal events around the state are cropping up to help you pick vendors. Save the date cards are waiting to be mailed (or emailed — it’s 2020, after all). Cake must be tasted.
With so many details to work out and options for choosing just the right vendor for clothes, invitations, flowers, photography, reception hall, catering, music, travel packages, etc., it’s easy to get overwhelmed before you get started. And the last thing you want is to end upset on your special day because one of your vendors didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
So we at the Better Business Bureau have put together some tips to help you plan and execute your wedding (with as few tears as possible).
• Decide what style of wedding you want (for example, big or small, formal or informal, winter or summer) and begin planning as far ahead as possible. A big wedding can take months to plan. Many books, magazines and websites offer ideas as well as checklists and timetables to keep you organized. Get Googlin’!
• Research businesses you are considering working with. Always start at bbb.org when you’re researching a vendor. We’ll give you the good, bad and otherwise on a company. As a nonprofit organization, we serve as a marketplace watchdog, evaluating businesses so you can shop with confidence. Make sure you’re also getting referrals by talking to other couples about their experiences. Since most services and merchandise must be purchased or ordered months in advance, you want to deal with well-established and financially stable businesses (that will still be around when your wedding day approaches). Don't just hire the least expensive company. Wedding vendors often know the reputations of other vendors and can offer great referrals. For example, if you find a perfect photographer to work with, they can likely recommend a great baker for your cake or boutique for you dress. Take those recommendations and cross reference them with reviews and complaints at bbb.org.
• Review samples of the service provider's work before booking. For example, attend performances of the band or DJ at another event. Check vendors’ social media accounts to see recent wedding photos and videos. Sample menu items (if possible) and check out display flower arrangements (or photo portfolios). Like scouring reviews and asking for referrals, checking vendors’ work is one more safeguard to ensure you don’t encounter any unwanted surprised on your special day.
• Find out what the company's return policy is and ask for it in writing. If you end up with 200 lanterns you never used, can you return them? If you didn’t eat with those tiny cocktail forks, can you get a refund?
• If a deposit is required, find out in advance whether or not any portion of a deposit is refundable and under what terms. Be sure to get these terms and conditions in writing. Remember, to put down ONLY as much as you can afford to lose.
• Obtain a written contract for everything. The various contracts should identify exactly what is included and not included in the price. For example, will the caterer or reception hall provide dinnerware, linens, chairs, and tables? Does the price of the photos include engagement pictures, an album, or online gallery? Does the contract from the florist include delivery and set up times? Be particularly clear about the policies and penalties for cancelling or changing your plans. Also, find out if the business might make substitutions for what you requested (and if those will cost you extra).
• Finally, confirm all services one or two weeks prior to the event. You don't want any unpleasant surprises on your wedding day.
This season of love ensure those adoring feelings last all the way to your wedding day (and beyond). Plan ahead. Get everything in writing. And start with a business you can trust.
Jeremy Johnson is the Eastern Idaho Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific. Contact the BBB at 208-342-4649 or info@thebbb.org.