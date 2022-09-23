Kimber Gliddon was the administrator of the county library in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She resigned last August, after nine months on the job, because, as she put it, “nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community.”

The trouble began in February, when a parent asked the library if it had a copy of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe. The library said it didn’t. The parent’s intent, it soon appeared, was not to read the book, but to lodge a complaint if it was actually in the collection. The matter might have been dropped at that point, but the parent had obviously been following media coverage of library protests across the country and wanted to find grounds for creating a confrontation with the library’s policies.