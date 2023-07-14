It began shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. First, there were whispers and what seemed like slander on far-right websites and social media that the president was suffering from cognitive decline. His subsequent slurred speech, his trips and falls, and his confusion even while reading a teleprompter, all have led to denunciations and explanations by the White House press secretary, some congressional Democrats and legacy media for raising the issue.

The subject is no longer on the fringes. Mainstream media are now carrying stories and editorials about the president’s mental condition and his fitness for a second term. Asked about his age by Fareed Zakaria on CNN (a related but not the main subject), Biden said with age comes wisdom.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

red in blue

So, Joe Biden is a brain damaged senile demented codger, barely capable of forming a sentence and simultaneously a coke fiend, criminal mastermind who has brilliantly evaded the law for years, and heads up a family of global profiteers?

I guess if you believe in talking snakes and that symbolically drinking the blood of a 2000 year old mythical zombie once a week will guarantee you eternal life, it's not that much of a stretch.

