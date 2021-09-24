The number of centenarians, people reaching the age of 100 years old, is expected to be in the millions worldwide by the year 2050. If this is true, then just as Mr. McGuire had one word of advice for Benjamin in the 1976 film "The Graduate," I have two words of advice today for investors: birthday candles.
Certainly, all those centenarians running all over the place… well, OK, not actually running, but just by their mere existence, could have a major impact on society, or at least on things like senior discounts and senior living.
The result may not be quite as extreme as the one suggested in a cartoon that shows the entire audience at a Rolling Stones concert qualifying for senior discount tickets — although I would not be the least bit surprised if the remaining Stones were still performing in 2050.
But how about those age 55-plus communities? How many centenarians are going to want to mingle with a bunch of whipper-snapper 55-year-olds?
And suppose that the businesses that currently offer senior discounts from age 60 on up had to continue giving them to individuals for 40 or more years versus 10 or so now. Could they even afford to do that?
These are certainly serious questions worth considering for the future. But for now, I have some qualms concerning the whole senior discount issue as it currently stands.
For example, I get $1 off the regular price for a haircut, which is nice. But sometimes I just have to wonder if it’s worth the hassle.
Every time I enter the… what, the barber shop, hair salon, or whatever it’s called, the girl asks, “Did you check in online?” Naturally, I have no idea what she is talking about and always answer “no.”
So I get punished and must sit and watch while a steady stream of young customers staring at their phones enter the salon. Which, if I tried to do that, I would no doubt bump my head on the glass door.
All the young people, of course, “checked in online” so they get to march right past the counter and settle in for their haircuts.
Meanwhile, as I’m waiting for my turn, I notice that a young man being worked on is getting a half hour of meticulous care with multiple mirror viewings from every possible angle, scented sprayings, a scalp massage and deep, probing questions about his romantic, adventurous life as if he is some sort of James Bond or something.
My haircut, in contrast, takes about five minutes with the trimming of my eyebrows as the highpoint. But I get a $1 senior discount, and he doesn’t—so there.
Another senior discount that I have mixed feelings about is my insurance company offers a Silver Sneakers program, which is very inexpensive and gives a person access to gym membership discounts, live exercise videos and more.
That all sounds great, but I break out into a sweat while just glancing over the website where they use lots of words like “get moving,” “workout” and “effort.”
You also must be careful because I read a lady’s comment who had signed up with Silver Sneakers, started visiting a health club and next thing she knew she was on the synchronized swimming team!
Many restaurants offer special deals that could be advantageous to seniors. I do find it a bit confusing that some restaurants include discounted kid and senior menus, which are basically the same. In fact, one menu I saw had selections labeled “for kids of all ages.” What is the implication here? I was afraid if I ordered from that menu the waiter will bring out a booster seat for me!
One discount that restaurants offer for the general public, which I cannot take full advantage of anymore, is happy hour. It’s really sort of a downer when a restaurant offers buy one, get one free on its draft beer and two is pretty much my limit anymore. Even more frustrating is that some places now offer a second Happy Hour starting at 9 p.m. — well past my bedtime!
Another intriguing aspect of the whole senior discount option is how businesses should manage such a delicate situation. If an employee automatically assumes a person qualifies for the discount, that can be insulting. And what if the employee is wrong… and what if the customer is a female — yikes!
No, if I were waiting on people I would always ask. Better yet, how about an approach like this: “You certainly don’t look over 60, but I have to ask if you are.” That would increase tipping without a doubt.
On the flipside of this issue is the fact that I always forget to ask about senior discounts. Sure, I’d like to think that this is the result of some subconscious personal pride thing.
But I doubt it.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.