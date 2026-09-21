It’s far past the time in Idaho and America to drag politics from the dark ages of obsolete political slavery and protect all Americans from every social background, to gain their freedom from political tyrants and be counted as free Americans working together, and not clinging to the Republican or Democratic parties alone. We are hardworking Americans and those who desire to live in a “Free America” and for all people to be treated equally as friends, neighbors and people with free wills to choose their own destiny.
It’s not right to take away freedoms of choice in any social matter or to force the will of antiquated politics on any people, man, woman or especially children. Deporting people to try to make America whiter is a dumb and viciously evil idea, and not at all like true Americans. We need to drop the fascist Republican idea of hating people not white enough for them. They are the problem in America, and blind deportation is not the answer.
People who work together, pray together and live in towns, cities, and suburbs are all Americans. Trying to live free and abide by established laws of the land and enacting new laws of freedoms to exist in a diverse society, not only Democrat, Republican, far right or left. Just people seeking freedom of choice under laws that respect all rights of all people, working together with their rights to be individuals, in one society, many cultures and religious beliefs of free people.
People who try to politically enslave taxpayers are wrong from the get-go, and those working together and sharing good times and bad, may need a hand up, not a hand out (the starving need that) and the help to live free under the flag of “all men and women are created equal.” But we are all individuals with individual needs, a roof over our hard-working families and friends who accept others that may be different but are still Americans in virtue until they can be true freedom fighters for justice and not ruled by tyrants or demigod types of greed and evil in this country.
The American freedom initiative is not a new idea, but what this country was founded on. The right to be diverse people of religions, cultures and ideas, and one nation under the god of your choice and the true belief that we are one people, working together to stay free from hate, and slavery of any kind, we are free Americans that should work together to help our neighbors in or out of this country; no boundaries for freedom from tyranny.
We are for American freedoms for all people. Without social or political labels of just Republicans, Democrats, progressive, independents, socialists or communists. Everyone that are and wants to be a free people are welcome and not just deported to unfamiliar countries because they are not white enough for those in power. Idaho elections are about to change if you are professing to be a follower of the current president or his party of rich followers.
The Common (so to speak) man or woman have just had quieter voices; that’s about to change for the better. Vote for American freedom from hate of any kind; don’t believe that rich politicians will help us — they can’t. Vote for the rights to choose our own destinies in Idaho and the true American values and freedoms this country was founded on 250 years ago. Just a thought.
Daniel Higgins, Pocatello
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