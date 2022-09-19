UW kick off

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s campaign has kicked off to a good start thanks to donations from local groups throughout the area.

During the UWSEI’s campaign kick-off on Tuesday, Portneuf Health Trust presented a check of $135,000 that will go toward United Way’s Community Giving Campaign, which helps fund health-related programs of local nonprofits throughout Southeastern Idaho.