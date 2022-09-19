United Way of Southeastern Idaho received a $135,000 donation from Portneuf Health Trust campaign kick-off on Tuesday. The donation will go toward their Community Giving Campaign that helps fund health-related projects throughout Southeastern Idaho.
POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s campaign has kicked off to a good start thanks to donations from local groups throughout the area.
During the UWSEI’s campaign kick-off on Tuesday, Portneuf Health Trust presented a check of $135,000 that will go toward United Way’s Community Giving Campaign, which helps fund health-related programs of local nonprofits throughout Southeastern Idaho.
In addition, both Citizens Community Bank and Idaho Central Credit Union donated $2,500 each in support of these programs that help thousands of people in a seven-county region become healthier and more financially stable.
“We are excited to introduce our United Way of Southeastern Idaho campaign theme for the next two years — Teaming up for Tomorrow 2025,” said Wendi Ames, UWSEI’s director of donor and community engagement. “We are teaming up with powerful partners today to create a healthier, more financially stable and educated Southeastern Idaho tomorrow.”
Some of the nonprofit organizations these funds go toward include Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, Freedom Landing Zone, Pocatello Free Clinic, after-school programs and more.
Ames explained that last year they raised $430,000 and met 71 percent of their ask, and that with the introduction of a three-year campaign, United Way will be increasing that asking percentage up to 77 percent for 2022 and has set a goal to raise 90 percent by the end of 2025.
Already several businesses and individuals have added to this campaign, with the Simplot Golf Tournament raising $12,000, Peterson Ink raising $5,949, Allstate Giving Campaign raising $7,200, D & S Electrical raising $2,500, and individual donations reaching about $5,000.
“We’re doing really well with the donations that we received today,” Ames said on Tuesday. “We are kicking off the campaign with $175,000 in the pot. It’s such a great feeling to have everyone together.”