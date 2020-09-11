Migrants take part in a rally near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Thousands of protesting refugees and migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp have gathered on a road leading to the island's main town, demanding to be allowed to leave. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)