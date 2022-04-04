Kaycee Jones, a Southeast Idaho native and co-founder of Apolla Performance sock company, secured a deal on "Shark Tank" for her company's scientifically engineered compression socks that have rocked the dancing world.
Jones and her co-founder Brianne Zborowski, of Michigan, delivered a quirky pitch to the celebrity investor sharks on ABC's show "Shark Tank." While four of the sharks didn't bite, one did, offering $300,000 for a 25% stake in Apolla.
The Apolla entrepreneurs accepted the deal offered by Lori Greiner, who joined "Shark Tank" as an investor in 2012. Greiner, a longtime dancer, wore an Apolla sock during the entirety of the pitch and said she loved them.
"I have sat here in this shoe with this kind of arch and incline, and you know which (foot) is more comfortable? This one. This one feels no pain," Greiner said, pointing to her foot that had an Apolla sock on it. "These are fantastic socks. So, for a girl who doesn't even like socks ... you have converted me."
Jones and Zborowski went into the "tank" seeking $300,000 for 15% stake in their company. When they countered Greiner's offer at 20%, the investor said she was standing firm at her offer because the company has "a lot to prove."
"I look at the two of you and you are so smart and fast. I like people that move fast. I like people that think fast. You have all of that," Greiner said to the Apolla entrepreneurs. "I love you, but we have a lot to prove, and we have to get you into homes like mass, mass, mass, and that's what I can do."
Zborowski said after the pitch that it was the "craziest experience" of her life, and she could not "believe we just did that."
"We just got a deal with our dream partner," Zborowski said. "We could not be more thrilled. We have sacrificed, our children have sacrificed, our husbands have sacrificed. This is going to change our life. There are not enough words to be able to describe what this means."
Jones told the Idaho State Journal she "couldn't be happier with our deal."
"We are so incredibly grateful, humbled and overwhelmed from the outpouring of love and support," Jones said. "We were not expecting what has occurred in the past 48 hours, but we are working around the clock and will continue to until every customer is responded to and happy with their Apolla socks."
Jones, who was born and raised in American Falls, offered a special thanks to her Idaho friends and family and said she's "so proud to be an Idaho girl."