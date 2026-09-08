FORT HALL — The new Shoshone-Bannock Fish and Wildlife Building is now open to provide expanded space and improved functionality for the organization.
The new building is located on Shoshone Drive, according to a news release. It is east of the old Fish and Wildlife Building.
The Big Game Department announced the move to the new location back in August, where it invited tribal big game hunters to visit the new building to purchase hunting tags.
With this new facility, Shoshone-Bannock Fish and Wildlife will have new administrative offices for its programs, wildlife biologists and hatchery program. The building has several other features, including a reception area, conference room, a garage and a shop area with an adjoining mudroom.
Lytle Denny, deputy executive director of the Natural Resources division, said in the news release that this new facility will help the staff perform their operations more efficiently.
"Having the right facilities in place strengthens their day-to-day operations and ultimately supports the important work they do to protect and manage our natural resources," Denny said in the news release.
The added capacity of the building will support Shoshone-Bannock Fish and Wildlife's ongoing efforts to protect wildlife across the Fort Hall Reservation.
Construction on the new building started in August 2025 with Steel Design of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as the contractor. It cost about $1.26 million to build, and the funds were provided through American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding.
Shoshone-Bannock Fish and Wildlife plans to hold a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the new building. The date for this celebration will be announced later.
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