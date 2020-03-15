INKOM — An avalanche killed a man near Pebble Creek Ski Area on Sunday afternoon.
The avalanche occurred around 1 p.m. just outside of the ski area's boundaries, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as Paul "Phil" Bregitzer, 60, of American Falls.
Bregitzer was skiing when the avalanche struck and buried him, authorities said. Pebble Creek Ski Area personnel saw the avalanche and dialed 911, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders including Pebble Creek Ski Patrol members found Bregitzer and immediately tried to revive him via CPR, the Sheriff's Office said.
Bregitzer was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Office said that the rain and snow falling on East Idaho this weekend have dramatically increased the likelihood of avalanches and people should stay out of the backcountry until conditions improve.
Bannock County Search and Rescue personnel temporarily closed all of the roads leading to Pebble Creek Ski Area because of the avalanche but all of those roads are now open. Multiple ambulances and an emergency helicopter also responded to the avalanche.
Pebble Creek Ski Area remained open Sunday following the incident.