POCATELLO — Brian Martin dresses in Victorian era attire and sings Christmas carols throughout his two-hour shifts as a regular volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
The retired mortician's theatrics consistently produce full kettles for the nonprofit faith-based organization, devoted to "serving human needs without discrimination in Jesus' name." Though his fingers and toes often go numb while he braves the cold for charity, Martin insists the discomfort is easy to tolerate when he's filled with the holiday spirit.
This season, the Salvation Army has stopped using paid staff to ring bells outside of local stores and is relying exclusively on volunteers such as Martin, seeking to save on labor costs for its major fundraising campaign. The organization is short on volunteers, however, and has been losing out on donations as several shifts have been going unfilled.
"There is something that happens to you when you're doing some type of service, and you can't help but feel good. It warms you," said Martin, who has signed up to ring a bell twice per week throughout the remainder of the holiday season. "When you serve others, it really does you more good than it does to the others."
Bell ringing has become a favorite holiday tradition for Martin. He responded to a prior plea for volunteers by the Salvation Army last year and enjoyed the experience so much he volunteered several more times before last Christmas.
"People give so substantially. I see people put in fives and tens and twenties," Martin said, adding he's even had a person slip a $100 bill into his kettle.
Martin is happy to take requests when performing his Christmas carols. He considers the best part of the job to be lifting people's spirits, and he's had several people thank him for improving their moods during bad days.
"For years and years we've all known if you can help people discover the Christmas spirit within themselves they become more giving," Martin said. "They feel the spirit and they want to share it."
Lt. Ernie Evans, officer in charge with the local Salvation Army, said the community typically contributes about $74,000 per year in kettle donations. In the past, the campaign has netted about $50,000, factoring in labor costs of paying bell ringers.
This season, Evans started the campaign earlier than ever before, on Nov. 9, and he's increased the campaign goal to $93,000. Finding sufficient volunteer staffing has posed a challenge, however.
"Over the last four days we've probably lost about $5,000," Evans said on Friday about the affects of unfilled shifts. "Today I should make $2,900. I will probably make $1,900."
Salvation Army stations ringers at Hobby Lobby, Fred Meyer, Walmart, Smith's and Cal Ranch through Dec. 24. Ringers will also be stationed outside of Albertsons starting on Dec. 17.
He said stakes of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide most of the volunteers for Walmart. Evans believes bell ringing is a good activity for parents to do with their children to teach them about philanthropy. Evans said his son Caleb helped him with bell ringing at Fred Meyer on Dec. 2, which was Caleb's birthday. Together, they brought in more than $400 in donations within two hours.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bell ringers are asked to stand at least 6 feet away from the kettle while others are present and to wipe the kettle down frequently with sanitizer. Ringers are also asked to a wear a mask, unless a health condition prevents it, and they are given a supplemental face shield.
Evans still needs ringers to fill several open shifts on Dec. 11, Dec. 17 and during the peak season from Dec. 21-24. Anyone interested in volunteering may call 208-232-5318 ext. 102. Donations may also be made at redkettlepocatello.org. The Salvation Army has been hosting its kettle campaign since 1891, when it started in San Francisco.
"It is a part of the American tradition. ... It's kind of important to the Christmas season all around," Evans said.
Evans said the funding is critical to his organization's programing. By mid-February, for example, Salvation Army hopes to open a new warming shelter at its building at 400 N. Fourth Ave. Existing showers in the facility will have to be refurbished. Evans said the shelter would provide temporary lodging for up to 20 people during the COVID-19 pandemic and would have space for 48 people once the pandemic is over.
"If it doesn't happen this year it will definitely happen next year," Evans said.