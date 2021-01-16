POCATELLO — A female driver crashed her car into a business along a busy Pocatello street on Saturday night and then drove away, police said.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at Title Cash in the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue near the Winco Foods supermarket.
Police said that after the female driver crashed into Title Cash she drove to a nearby fast-food restaurant and ordered a meal.
The car's impact severely damaged a wooden pillar that holds up the loan business' porch roof.
A passerby witnessed and reported the incident and copied down the driver's license plate number before she drove from the scene, police said. The passerby then provided the license plate number to responding Pocatello police officers.
Police said they have positively identified the female driver but have not yet been able to locate her. Her name has not been released.
Police said that the crash occurred when the female driver was in Title Cash's parking lot and attempted to back up and struck the business. Police do not believe she was injured in the crash.
Because the incident happened on private property, police said they don't expect to file criminal charges against the female driver. However, she will have to provide her insurance information to Title Cash's owner so the necessary repairs to the business can be paid for.
The business was closed at the time of the incident.