A Pocatello mom's hobby making colorful scrunchies for her daughters three years ago turned into a successful online shop that has since blossomed into a newly opened storefront boutique.
An accountant by training, Mindie Beasley never thought her artistic side gig making and selling handmade hair ties in 2018 would become her ticket to entrepreneurship. But when her online shop gained popularity on Etsy during the pandemic, she saw an opportunity and she took it.
With the support of her entire family, Beasley started dreaming up what is now Sweet Cedar, a clothing, accessories and home décor boutique she opened in Pocatello in October.
Beasley’s hope for the store was to sell her handmade accessories and other items but also offer temple clothing for the new Pocatello Idaho Temple, which opened to the public in September.
The shop owner grew up as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she could never find a satisfactory selection of temple attire locally. Anyone in Pocatello who was in the market for temple clothing, she said, would have to order it online or travel an hour or two to find it.
Sweet Cedar sells White Elegance and LatterDay Bride brand temple dresses, baptismal clothing and blessing outfits. The aesthetic in the boutique is charming, with an entire wall of white dresses on display and an inviting array of sweaters and home and holiday décor placed neatly around the store.
Beasley credits realizing her entrepreneurial dream to her husband, Jeremy Beasley, and her children Mckailee Beasley, Jaxon Beasley, Maddie Meldrum, Trevor Meldrum and Jace Beasley, who she says gave her the confidence and support she needed to open Sweet Cedar.
“They've been so supportive,” Beasley said of her family, adding that they’re not just her support system but also her family-run boutique’s only staff.
A little more than a month into Sweet Cedar being open, Beasley said she’s already learned a lot. While her experience in accounting has helped her manage the financial side of the business, she’s had to make adjustments to keep up with trends and maintain the right inventory.
Beasley’s plan is to continue getting the word out about her new store at 215 East Cedar St. She eventually wants to establish a website where people can buy Sweet Cedar goods online.
Sweet Cedar has had steady business so far, especially driven by the opening of the new Latter-day Saints temple nearby that attracted hundreds of thousands of people to Pocatello for public tours.
“I think people are excited there's a new place in Pocatello,” Beasley said. “My hope is that eventually we will keep expanding and grow out of this building, but right now we just want to get the word out so people know we're here and we can keep the doors open.”