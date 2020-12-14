A vehicular pursuit that started early Saturday morning near the Idaho State University campus ended after a few miles on Interstate 15 when Pocatello Police forced the suspect’s vehicle off the roadway.
The suspect, Gabriel Burris, 23, of Pocatello, was arrested on a charge of eluding officers.
Police said a patrol officer encountered Burris within the 1200 block of East Terry Street at 2:45 a.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop. Burris allegedly failed to stop and led the officer on a pursuit. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 15, where Pocatello police reportedly deployed spike strips.
The pursuit ended near milepost 71 in the vicinity of Chubbuck, when an officer used a patrol car to make a PIT maneuver, which is a pursuit tactic that entails nudging the back end of a fleeing vehicle with a police vehicle, causing it to abruptly turn sideways and come to a stop. Burris was transported to Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before he was taken to Bannock County Jail, police said.